Listening247 Launches Datavinci: A Game-Changing AI Solution For Intelligent Data Analysis And Content Creation

Smart Data, Smarter Decisions with DataVinci

listening247 is proud to announce the launch of DataVinci, Generative AI solution that is set to transform how businesses gather, analyse, and act on data.

- Michalis A. Michael, CEO at listening247, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- listening247 , a leading provider of data-driven marketing solutions, is proud to announce the launch of DataVinci , Generative AI (Gen AI) solution that is set to transform how businesses gather, analyse, and act on data. DataVinci adds value to listening247's Intelligent data as a Service (IdaaS) offering, delivering actionable insights and helping brands unlock the full potential of their marketing strategies.DataVinci sits in the middle of the listening247's suite of solutions, including listening247 for social listening and analytics , engaging247 for social media management, and communities247 for direct customer engagement through private online customer communities. Together, these solutions provide businesses with a comprehensive, end-to-end data intelligence platform that empowers them to stay ahead of their competition.“DataVinci is a significant leap forward in how we approach data and content creation,” said Michalis A. Michael, CEO at listening247.“We have developed a solution that not only identifies trends and insights but also turns those insights into action. DataVinci delivers fully automated recommendations, and what truly sets it apart is its ability to create ready-to-use content, complete with post copy and image briefs, helping businesses connect with their audiences more efficiently than ever.”DataVinci: Powering Intelligent data as a Service (IdaaS)At the heart of DataVinci's innovation is its ability to turn raw data into precise, actionable recommendations. By integrating with listening247's social listening and analytics solution, DataVinci analyses both structured and unstructured data from across digital channels to offer a 360-degree view of consumer sentiment and brand performance. It not only identifies emerging trends, customer emotions, and key purchase drivers but also generates content-from engaging copy to image descriptions-tailored to your brand's voice.“DataVinci is not just about reports; it's about taking meaningful action in a very efficient way,” added Michalis A. Michael.“With DataVinci, businesses no longer need to struggle with interpreting complex data or creating content from scratch. Our AI-driven solution automates these processes, allowing teams to focus on what truly matters-engaging with their customers and driving growth.”Enhancing Social Media and Customer EngagementDataVinci works alongside engaging247, listening247's social media management platform, to help brands manage their social presence with ease. While DataVinci creates high-quality, actionable content, engaging247 streamlines the posting and scheduling process, allowing businesses to maintain a consistent and impactful online presence.Meanwhile, communities247 enables brands to gather solicited feedback directly from private, branded customer communities, offering deep insights into customer behaviour and preferences. With DataVinci, these insights are automatically analysed, and businesses receive clear, data-driven recommendations to enhance customer engagement and drive loyalty.Industry Leaders Impressed by DataVinciSince its introduction, CEOs who have experienced DataVinci in action have been thoroughly impressed. DataVinci's ability to streamline data analysis and content creation has resonated strongly with decision-makers looking for smarter, more efficient ways to engage with their audience.“After seeing what DataVinci can do, all CEOs who were involved in our“lean start-up” approach for customer centric development were eager to sign up and get it implemented to support their teams,” Michael continued.“They appreciate how DataVinci simplifies the process of data analysis and automatically produces reports, actionable recommendations, and even content that's ready to go. It's not just about saving time-it's about ensuring that the actions taken are always based on intelligent, data-backed insights.”A Bright Future for Data-Driven MarketingAs more businesses turn to AI to gain a competitive edge, DataVinci stands out as a solution that combines innovation, authenticity, and ease of use. Its ability to deliver real-time insights, automate content creation, and empower businesses with actionable recommendations sets a new standard for how brands can leverage the power of data.“Our mission has always been to help brands better understand their customers and act on those insights,” said Michael.“With DataVinci, we're delivering on that promise in a way that is more intuitive, more powerful, and more cost effective than ever before.”About listening247listening247 is a leading provider of data-driven marketing solutions, offering businesses a comprehensive suite of tools to gather, analyse, and act on data. As a pioneer in the Intelligent data as a Service (IDaaS) sector, listening247 leverages proprietary AI-powered insights to transform raw data into actionable intelligence, empowering businesses to make informed decisions and create and maintain a competitive edge.Through innovative platforms like listening247, engaging247, and communities247, the company helps brands enhance their digital presence, connect with their target audiences, and drive meaningful growth. With the recent launch of DataVinci, listening247 continues to push the boundaries of AI driven data intelligence, delivering solutions that automate content creation and deliver, actionable insights, ensuring brands are always one step ahead in an increasingly data-driven world.

