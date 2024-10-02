The Best Answer, Inc. Acquires Lluna, Inc., Expanding Its AI-Powered Culture Success Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Best Answer, (TBA), a leader in AI-powered culture success solutions for

SMBs, is excited to announce the of Lluna, Inc., a Philadelphia-based focused on building equitable workplace cultures by aligning individual values with company values. The acquisition strengthens TBA's mission to help growing organizations optimize employee engagement, team alignment, and performance management through AI-driven insights and strategic tools.

Lluna, Inc., founded in 2020 by Jess Podgajny, Aaron Kamholtz, and Simon Wong has quickly established itself as a powerful change agent in the area of people-centric organizational design. The platform helps companies create customized, value-driven employee experiences through its innovative technology, and fosters more transparent, equitable, and supportive workplaces.

"The acquisition of Lluna is a strategic move that aligns perfectly with our mission." said Ben Bilbrough, CEO of The Best Answer, Inc. "Lluna has developed a highly original approach to creating value alignment by empowering employees to be more genuinely seen and understood by their colleagues. We're excited to add this powerful capability to The Best Answer platform and to provide the SMBs we are committed to serving with even more value.

TBA's integration of Lluna will expand the platform's capabilities in building high-performing, equitable workplaces by providing organizations with more robust tools to align employee values with company goals.

Jess Podgajny, Co-founder and CEO of Lluna, Inc., commented, "We are thrilled to join forces with The Best Answer and take our shared vision to the next level. Since founding Lluna, our focus has been on fostering workplace cultures where people feel valued and engaged. Together with TBA, we will continue to create solutions that help companies align individual values with company-wide success."

About Lluna, Inc.

Lluna, Inc. is a values-based people operations platform dedicated to helping organizations build equitable, transparent workplaces where employees can thrive. Lluna helps companies customize employee experiences to align individual values with organizational goals, creating stronger teams and driving meaningful engagement. Founded in Philadelphia, Lluna has quickly grown into a trusted partner for companies seeking to modernize their employee experience. Learn more at

.

About The Best Answer, Inc.

We believe small and midsize businesses will play a critical role in the race to authentically reinvent work culture. The Best Answer is a SaaS platform that makes goal setting and OKRs, check-ins, feedback, employee engagement, and recognition easy to implement and measure - especially for SMB teams with limited HR resources. Our suite of AI-assisted employee engagement tools is custom-tuned to the unique needs of growing companies and is designed to motivate, align, and retain the talented people who are crucial to companies with fewer than 500 employees.

Learn more at

thebestanswer .

SOURCE The Best Answer, Inc.

