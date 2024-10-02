Students Left Inspired As PM Modi Leads Cleanliness Drive At Delhi School

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi visited Navyug School in Pandara Park, Delhi, to participate in a cleanliness drive as part of the nationwide Swachh Bharat Mission on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Wednesday.

During the event, he engaged in interactive discussions with the students, highlighting the importance of cleanliness.

The students expressed their happiness and appreciation for the Prime Minister's visit, sharing their experiences with IANS.

Nandani, one of the students, said, "We had no idea that PM Modi would come to meet us. We are very happy that he came and talked to us. He told us about cleanliness and sanitation and even picked up a broom for the cleanliness drive."

"The Prime Minister also talked about how women used to face problems when there were no toilets in rural areas and the kind of diseases that used to spread earlier," she added.

"He also mentioned the Sukanya Yojana and the importance of yoga," Nandani said.

Another student, Aditi, said, "PM Modi spoke about the issues rural women used to face when there were no toilets in villages. That's why he initiated the mission to build toilets in every house. He emphasised that cleanliness should become a habit, and we need to maintain cleanliness everywhere."

Another student commented, "Today, the Prime Minister came to our school, and the purpose of this event was to convey the importance of the contribution of both boys and girls in maintaining cleanliness. He participated in cleaning activities with us and quizzed us about the importance of cleanliness and its benefits."

Anisha, a 9th-grade student shared, "PM Sir told us that we need to stay clean, and if we do, we will remain healthy. He spoke about the villages, mentioning how, in the past, when there were no toilets, women and girls faced many difficulties because they had to go outside, which was uncomfortable for them."

Earlier, sharing pictures on X of his participation in the cleanliness drive, PM Modi wrote, "Today, on Gandhi Jayanti, I took part in Swachhata-related activities with my young friends. I urge you all to also take part in some or the other such activity during the day and at the same time, keep strengthening the Swachh Bharat Mission."

PM Modi's flagship initiative, the Swachh Bharat Mission, was launched on this day in 2014, during his very first term in office.

This mission was launched throughout the length and breadth of the country as a national movement.