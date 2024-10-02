Think Beyond Customer Acquisition When Scaling, Expert Urges

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Internationally acclaimed business and digital marketing consultant warns of the dangers of scaling without the right foundations.

- Husam JandalTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Husam Jandal, an internationally acclaimed business and digital marketing consultant, cautions leaders to truly prepare for growth when scaling a business and not solely focus on customer acquisition. Additional details and tips can be found in“Scaling Smart: How to Overcome Challenges & Grow Efficiently ,” which is now live on HusamJandal .As someone who has been supporting growing businesses for over two decades, Jandal finds that leaders often focus almost exclusively on customer acquisition when attempting to scale. However, without addressing other areas, such as operational efficiency, technology, and financial management, any existing inefficiencies or issues within the company expand, too.“Scaling successfully requires more than just gaining new customers; it demands that every aspect of your business-from operations to financial management-grows in tandem,” Jandal explains.“Otherwise, you risk amplifying inefficiencies instead of achieving true progress.”As a seasoned digital marketing consultant with a proven formula for success, Jandal laments that he often has to turn prospective clients away because they're unprepared for the exponential growth digital marketing can bring. Finances are a common concern, particularly during the ramp-up phase, as businesses are not always prepared for costs involved with increased demand. Technology, particularly through automating processes, plays a big role in scaling and driving down costs, though it's usually best to have it in place and teams trained prior to implementing customer growth strategies.“Effective scaling is about creating a resilient business framework before marketing even begins,” Jandal notes.“It's the integration of CRMs , automation, and data that turns potential growth into lasting success.”Scaling a business goes beyond just attracting more customers-it requires solid internal systems that can handle growth effectively. By setting up robust CRMs, automating key processes, and utilizing data analytics, companies can create a resilient foundation that supports sustainable scaling. This approach shifts the focus from short-term customer acquisition to building an adaptable business that can thrive under increased demand. As Husam Jandal points out, it's this proactive groundwork that distinguishes successful scaling from the rest.Those interested in developing a well-rounded digital marketing strategy are encouraged to learn more at HusamJandal.About Husam JandalHusam Jandal is an internationally renowned business and marketing consultant and public speaker. His background includes teaching Google Partners and educating at a collegiate level, receiving multiple Web Marketing Association Awards, and earning rave reviews from businesses of all sizes. For more information on his speaking or consultancy services, visit HusamJandal.

