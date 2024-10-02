Moody’S Boosts Brazil’S Credit Rating, Applauds Lula’S Economic Policies

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Moody's, the renowned credit rating agency, has upgraded Brazil's sovereign debt rating from Ba2 to Ba1.



This new rating brings Brazil one step closer to the coveted "investment grade" status. The agency announced its decision after the São Paulo closed on Tuesday.



The upgrade highlights the success of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's economic plan. Moody's praised various aspects of Brazil's economic management.



These include the new fiscal framework, tax collection efforts, and public debt management. The agency also commended the recent tax reform initiative.



Moody's highlighted Brazil's significant credit improvement , attributing it to robust economic growth and recent fiscal reforms.



The agency emphasized the government's commitment to fiscal targets and efforts to stabilize public debt relative to GDP.







These factors have bolstered confidence in Brazil's economic trajectory. The tax reform, approved by Congress at the behest of Lula's government, received special mention.



This marks Brazil's first successful tax overhaul since its return to democracy in 1985. Moody's believes the new system will enhance the business environment and resource allocation, boosting long-term growth potential.



Brazil's energy transition agenda also caught Moody's attention. The agency noted its potential to attract private investment and reduce the country's vulnerability to climate change.



This forward-looking approach aligns with global sustainability trends. Despite high interest rates and fiscal spending, Moody's noted Brazil's substantial liquid assets.







The agency pointed out that the Brazilian government primarily finances itself in local currency through the domestic market, rather than seeking foreign currency in international markets.



Looking ahead, Moody's anticipates broad-based growth in Brazil over the coming years. The agency expects strong domestic demand, driven by a relatively robust labor market and higher real wages.

MENAFN02102024007421016031ID1108738252