The U.S. surgical navigation and robotics market was valued at approximately $7 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4%, reaching nearly $18.9 billion by 2030. Of this total, the U.S. surgical robotics market, valued at $6.3 billion in 2023, represents 90% of the overall market, with the remaining share attributed to the surgical navigation segment.

The comprehensive report on the U.S. robotics and surgical navigation (RNAV) market covers four segments in surgical navigation and six segments in robotics. The surgical navigation market includes the orthopedic, spine, neurosurgery, and ENT (ear, nose, and throat) navigation systems. The surgical robotics market is divided into segments for minimally invasive surgery (MIS), orthopedic, spinal, neurosurgery, radiosurgery, and vascular catheter systems. The report also features an appendix on surgical navigation using augmented reality (AR) technology.

U.S. Surgical Navigation and Robotics Market Trends:

The market is experiencing significant growth as competition increases and development costs decrease. Augmented reality (AR)-based surgical navigation systems are becoming more prevalent, which is driving down the average selling prices (ASP) of traditional navigation systems. Although AR-based systems may increase unit sales, they exert downward pressure on the ASP of older navigation devices, slightly reducing the market's overall value. However, this price reduction is expected to make advanced technologies more accessible to hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

AR and virtual reality (VR) are also being adopted for surgical training, providing realistic simulations. AR-based systems may soon become the go-to for the next generation of surgeons, offering real-time, heads-up guidance. However, widespread adoption will depend on further validation of its accuracy and efficiency in surgical settings.

Market Share Insights:

In 2023, minimally invasive surgery (MIS) robotic systems accounted for over 70% of the total surgical robotics market, with Intuitive Surgical leading the space. Intuitive's da Vinci systems dominate due to strong unit sales of capital equipment and ongoing demand for disposable instruments, which comprise about 70% of the MIS market. The FDA's clearance of the da Vinci 5 in March 2024, with enhanced accuracy and feedback technology, further solidified Intuitive's position.

The orthopedic robotics segment captured over 10% of the surgical robotics market in 2023, with Stryker's MakoT and Smith & Nephew's CORIT systems competing for market leadership. Stryker's MakoT, primarily used in knee and hip arthroplasty, surpassed 500,000 procedures by 2024. In the surgical navigation sector, Medtronic maintained its leadership in spine, neurosurgery, and ENT navigation systems with its StealthStationT S8 platform. Medtronic is also a major player in the robotic-assisted spinal surgery market and has entered the MIS robotic space with the HugoT RAS system.

Surgical Navigation Market - Includes: Orthopedic navigation systems market, spine navigation systems market, neurosurgery navigation systems market, and the ENT navigation systems market.

Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market - Includes: Orthopedic navigation sensors, orthopedic navigation capital equipment, orthopedic navigation disposables and other accessories, and orthopedic navigation service and maintenance revenue market segments. Spine Navigation Systems Market - Includes: Spine navigation capital equipment, spine navigation disposables and other accessories, and spine navigation service and maintenance revenue market segments.

Neurosurgery Navigation Systems Market - Includes:



Capital equipment, LUA, and services and maintenance revenue market segments.

ENT Navigation Systems Market - Includes: Capital equipment, disposables ad other accessories, service and maintenance revenue, and market segments.

Surgical Robotics Market - Includes: MIS robotic systems market, robotic-assisted orthopedic surgery systems market, robotic-assisted spinal surgery systems market, robotic-assisted neurosurgery systems market, robotic radiosurgery systems market, and the robotic vascular catheter systems market.

Minimally Invasive Surgery Robotic Systems Market - Includes: MIS robotic capital equipment, MIS robotic disposables and other accessories, and MIS robotic service and maintenance revenue market segments.

Robotic-Assisted Orthopedic Surgery Systems Market - Includes: Robotic-assisted orthopedic surgery capital equipment, robotic-assisted orthopedic surgery disposables and other accessories, and robotic-assisted orthopedic surgery service and maintenance revenue market segments.

Robotic-Assisted Spinal Surgery Systems Market - Includes: Robotic-assisted spinal surgery capital equipment, robotic-assisted spinal surgery disposables and other accessories, robotic-assisted spinal surgery service and maintenance market segments.

Robotic-Assisted Neurosurgery Systems Market - Includes: Robotic-assisted neurosurgery capital equipment, and robotic-assisted neurosurgery service and maintenance revenue market segments.

Robotic Radiosurgery Systems Market - Includes: Robotic radiosurgery capital equipment market, and robotic radiosurgery service and maintenance revenue segments.

Robotic Vascular Catheter Systems Market - Includes: Robotic vascular catheter capital equipment market, robotic vascular catheter disposables and other accessories, and robotic vascular catheter service and maintenance revenue segments. APPENDIX: Augmented Reality-Based Spinal Surgical Navigation Market - Includes: AR-Based spinal surgical navigation capital equipment market and AR-based surgical navigation system disposables and other accessories market.

Regions: North America (United States)

Base Year: 2023

Forecast: 2024-2030

Historical Data: 2020-2022

Quantitative Coverage: Market Size, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, and Average Selling Prices. Qualitative Coverage: COVID-19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios, FDA Recalls, Disruptive Technologies, Disease Overviews.

Impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. Surgical Navigation and Robotics MarketDisease OverviewProduct AssessmentProcedure NumbersSurgical Navigation Market OverviewOrthopedic Navigation System MarketSpine Navigation System MarketNeurosurgery Navigation System MarketENT Navigation System MarketSurgical Robotics Market OverviewMinimally Invasive Surgery Robotic System MarketRobotic-Assisted Orthopedic Surgery System MarketRobotic-Assisted Spinal Surgery System MarketRobotic-Assisted Neurosurgery System MarketRobotic Radiosurgery System MarketRobotic Vascular Catheter System Market

7D Surgical

Globus Medical

Accelus

Hansen Medical

Accuray

Heal Force

Acclarent

IMRIS Deerfield

Aesculap

Intellijoint Surgical

AKTORmed

Interventional Systems

ANKE

Intuitive Surgical

Amplitude

Invuity

AOT

Johnson & Johnson

Asensus Surgical

JointPoint

Atracsys

KAIST Future Medical Robotics Research Center

Augmedics

Karl Storz

Auris Health

Kinamed

avateramedical GmbH

Koh Young Technology

AVRA Medical

KUKA

B. Braun

Medacta

Blue Belt Technologies

Medrobotics

Brainlab

Medical Surgical Technologies

Bramsys

Medicaroid

Cardan Robotics

Medrobotics

Catheter Precision

Medtech

ClaroNav

Medtronic

ClearPoint Neuro

meerecompany

CMR Surgical

Memic Innovative Surgery

Corin Group

MicroPort Scientific

Corindus Vascular Robotics

Monogram Orthopedics

CUREXO

Navbit

DePuy Synthes

NDI Digital

EndoMaster

Nemaris

Ethicon

Noah Medical

ELMED Medical Systems

NOVADAQ

Exactech

NuVasive

Fiagon

Olympus Corporation

Fusion Robotics

OrthAlign

Getinge

OrthoGrid

Orthokey

Stryker

OrthoSensor

Synaptive Medical

Pixee Medical

THINK Surgical

PROCEPT BioRobotics

Tinavi Medical Technologies

Renishaw

Titan Medical

Rob Surgical

Verb Surgical

Robocath

Vicarious Surgical

Samsung

Virtual Incision

Siemens Healthineers

XACT Robotics

Scopis Medical

ZAP Surgical

SeaSpine

Ziehm Imaging

Smith & Nephew

Zimmer Biomet

Stereotaxis ZimVie



