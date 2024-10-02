(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI-enabled Medical Imaging Market, Global, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study focuses on the growing adoption of AI solutions in medical imaging that are used in multiple clinical application areas and across different modalities. The following clinical application segments are analyzed in the report: cardiology, neurology, pulmonology, breast, musculoskeletal (MSK), abdomen and pelvis, and others.

The medical imaging industry faces significant challenges, such as radiologists' increasing workload, the complexity of tasks, and the global shortage of staff, including radiologists. The number of imaging exams being conducted globally is increasing due to advancements in medical imaging and the growing complexity of medical cases, which burdens radiologists with a massive workload. Hospitals and healthcare systems also face rising costs associated with advanced imaging techniques and the need to balance these expenses against the value provided, without leading to overdiagnosis or overtreatment.

Interest in automation and AI integration is on the rise for the technologies' potential to reduce the burden on radiologists and free them to focus on the most critical tasks. Use of AI tools in radiology can improve workflow management and the current standard of care by reducing the overall scanning time while increasing accuracy. AI tools also have the potential to streamline administrative processes through improved patient information systems, making healthcare systems more efficient and patient-focused.

The study period is 2022 to 2028, with 2023 as the base year and 2024 to 2028 as the forecast period. The study offers an overview of the global AI-enabled medical imaging market, focusing on current scenarios, drivers and restraints, the latest technologies, and notable participants. The publisher offers stakeholders insights into the AI-enabled medical imaging market to help them monetize opportunities arising from this dynamic landscape during the next few years.

Growth Opportunity Universe



AI-enabled Medical Imaging in Population-based Screening

AI Solutions for ARIA Monitoring in AD Patients on Amyloid-beta Antibody Therapies

Use of AI-enabled Medical Imaging Solutions in Clinical Trials Building Gen AI Solutions for Medical Imaging Analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment: Transformation in AI-enabled Medical Imaging Market



Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the AI-enabled Medical Imaging Industry

Growth Environment: Ecosystem in AI-enabled Medical Imaging Market



Scope of Analysis

Definitions: AI-enabled Solutions by Modality

Segmentation: AI-enabled Solutions by Clinical Application

Segmentation by Geography

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Key Competitors by Clinical Application Summary

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator in AI-enabled Medical Imaging Market



Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Clinical Application

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Revenue Share by Clinical Application

Percent Share of AI Solutions by Clinical Application

Percent Share of AI Solutions by Modality

US FDA and EU CE Approval for AI Solutions Key AI Solutions with Reimbursement in the US

Growth Generator: Cardiology



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Share of AI Products by Functionality

Forecast Analysis Competitive Landscap

Growth Generator: Breast



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Share of AI Product by Functionality Forecast Analysis

Best Practice Recognition



Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900