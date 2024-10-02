(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI-enabled Medical Imaging Market, Global, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study focuses on the growing adoption of AI solutions in medical imaging that are used in multiple clinical application areas and across different modalities. The following clinical application segments are analyzed in the report: cardiology, neurology, pulmonology, breast, musculoskeletal (MSK), abdomen and pelvis, and others.
The medical imaging industry faces significant challenges, such as radiologists' increasing workload, the complexity of tasks, and the global shortage of staff, including radiologists. The number of imaging exams being conducted globally is increasing due to advancements in medical imaging and the growing complexity of medical cases, which burdens radiologists with a massive workload. Hospitals and healthcare systems also face rising costs associated with advanced imaging techniques and the need to balance these expenses against the value provided, without leading to overdiagnosis or overtreatment.
Interest in automation and AI integration is on the rise for the technologies' potential to reduce the burden on radiologists and free them to focus on the most critical tasks. Use of AI tools in radiology can improve workflow management and the current standard of care by reducing the overall scanning time while increasing accuracy. AI tools also have the potential to streamline administrative processes through improved patient information systems, making healthcare systems more efficient and patient-focused.
The study period is 2022 to 2028, with 2023 as the base year and 2024 to 2028 as the forecast period. The study offers an overview of the global AI-enabled medical imaging market, focusing on current scenarios, drivers and restraints, the latest technologies, and notable participants. The publisher offers stakeholders insights into the AI-enabled medical imaging market to help them monetize opportunities arising from this dynamic landscape during the next few years.
Growth Opportunity Universe
AI-enabled Medical Imaging in Population-based Screening AI Solutions for ARIA Monitoring in AD Patients on Amyloid-beta Antibody Therapies Use of AI-enabled Medical Imaging Solutions in Clinical Trials Building Gen AI Solutions for Medical Imaging Analysis
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Environment: Transformation in AI-enabled Medical Imaging Market
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the AI-enabled Medical Imaging Industry
Growth Environment: Ecosystem in AI-enabled Medical Imaging Market
Scope of Analysis Definitions: AI-enabled Solutions by Modality Segmentation: AI-enabled Solutions by Clinical Application Segmentation by Geography Competitive Environment Key Competitors Key Competitors by Clinical Application Summary
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator in AI-enabled Medical Imaging Market
Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Forecast Considerations Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Clinical Application Revenue Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast Analysis Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis Revenue Share Revenue Share Analysis Revenue Share by Clinical Application Percent Share of AI Solutions by Clinical Application Percent Share of AI Solutions by Modality US FDA and EU CE Approval for AI Solutions Key AI Solutions with Reimbursement in the US
Growth Generator: Cardiology
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Region Percent Share of AI Products by Functionality Forecast Analysis Competitive Landscap
Growth Generator: Breast
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Region Percent Share of AI Product by Functionality Forecast Analysis
Best Practice Recognition
Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Next Steps List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN02102024004107003653ID1108738181
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.