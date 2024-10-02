EQS-News: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

MPC Capital expands its management with the addition of a portfolio of energy-efficient container vessels

02.10.2024 / 07:55 CET/CEST

Press release MPC Capital expands its management platform with the addition of a portfolio of energy-efficient container vessels

Addition of four 3,800 TEU container ships with a total volume of USD 180 million

Expansion of Assets under Management in line with refined strategy Mid-term charter agreements increase visibility of recurring income Hamburg, 2 October 2024 -- The investment and asset manager MPC Capital announces the addition of four highly efficient container vessels to its asset management platform. With a total volume of USD 180 million, the fleet contributes to the growth of MPC Capital's Assets under Management. This increases the basis for recurring management fees, which are the key component of MPC Capital's income streams. With the presentation of the half-year financial report 2024, MPC Capital announced its strategic focus on Maritime and Energy Infrastructure with a strong emphasis on projects related to the energy transition. Due to their design and technical specifications, the container vessels now added to the Assets under Management are considerably more efficient and economical than the average of the comparable global fleet. The four container ships, each with a capacity of 3,800 standard containers (TEU), were acquired by MPC Container Ships (MPCC), which was established by MPC Capital in 2017. MPC Capital holds a 14% cornerstone shareholding in MPCC as part of its co-investment strategy. Attractive medium-term charter agreements were secured for the vessels. This further increases the visibility and hence sustainability of recurring revenues and profits for MPC Capital. Dr. Philipp Lauenstein, CFO of MPC Capital AG:“This portfolio of four highly efficient container vessels is a perfect addition to our recurring management business within our maritime infrastructure platform. It contributes to our key objectives of expanding our assets under management and further growing our recurring revenue base.” About MPC Capital AG () MPC Capital is a global investment and asset manager for infrastructure projects. In the areas of maritime and energy infrastructure, MPC Capital initiates and manages investment solutions for institutional investors. MPC Capital provides tailor-made investment structures, excellent project access and integrated asset management expertise. With 280 employees, the MPC Capital Group manages assets under management (AuM) of EUR 4.8 billion. As a responsible company with a family background that has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000, MPC Capital actively contributes to financing the investment needs to achieve global climate goals. Media contact MPC Capital AG

Stefan Zenker

Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations

Phone +49 40 38022 4347

Email: ...

