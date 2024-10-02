(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Daythree Business Services Sdn Bhd Recognized with Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Malaysian Customer Value Leadership Award for Innovative Tech-Enabled Customer Experience Solutions

Daythree leverages cutting-edge AI and RPA technologies to deliver multilingual, end-to-end customer experience management services, setting a new benchmark in the Malaysian CXM industry.

San Antonio, TX - 3rd October, 2024 - Frost & Sullivan recently researched the CXM services and, based on its findings, recognizes Daythree Business Services Sdn Bhd (Daythree) with the Malaysian Customer Value Leadership Award. Daythree is an industry-leading company that combines advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic process automation (RPA) technologies to provide innovative, multilingual customer experience management (CXM) services across Asia-Pacific with a top-notch customer-centric approach.

Daythree focuses on customer experience lifecycle management and digital technologies supported by a workforce of over 2,000 employees. It offers 24/7 multilingual support in 15 languages, streamlined operations, and improved efficiency for clients across various industries, including telecommunications, fintech, and eCommerce. Daythree's focus on investing in a skilled and flexible workforce further reinforces its ability to scale operations, allowing it to respond effectively to emerging market opportunities and address its clients' ever-evolving pain points.

Additionally, AI and RPA substantially boost Daythree's operational processes with enhanced cost-effectiveness and faster service delivery. The company's AI-driven tools streamline complex tasks, reduce human error, and accelerate service delivery, ensuring clients receive high-quality solutions with remarkable speed.

“Whether it is expanding its workforce, investing in technology infrastructure, or optimizing operational processes, Daythree-unlike many Malaysian providers-can scale its operations rapidly to meet evolving client demands and market opportunities,” said Krishna Baidya, senior director for ICT at Frost & Sullivan.

The company developed sophisticated proprietary digital tools, such as the Daisy customer relationship management (CRM) tool embedded with RPA and the Saige business intelligence solution. Daisy enhances customer interactions by automating routine tasks, allowing human agents to focus on complex issues and improving overall service quality. Saige provides real-time data analytics that empowers clients to make informed decisions based on comprehensive insights into customer behavior and operational efficiency. These technological advancements have enabled Daythree to optimize its resource allocation, driving down operational costs while simultaneously enhancing customer satisfaction.

Moreover, Daythree ensures its services remain relevant and valuable in a rapidly evolving market by offering customizable digital features in its solutions. This emphasis on technology-driven solutions and customer satisfaction has positioned Daythree as a leader in the CXM landscape, where it continues to push the boundaries of what can be achieved in CXM.

“Daythree developed its own suite of proprietary digital tools to enhance employee engagement, quality management, and data-driven decision making. This technology-driven approach enables Daythree to deliver more with less, providing cost-effective solutions that drive a tangible business impact for its clients,” noted Baidya.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, focusing on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes Daythree's unique focus on augmenting its customers' value, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Tarini Singh

Marketing Coordinator - Best Practices Recognition

...

View all posts by Tarini Singh