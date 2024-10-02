Amir Sends Condolences To Nepal President
Date
10/2/2024 4:00:23 AM
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to the President of Nepal H E RAM Chandra Poudel on the victims of the floods that hit several areas of the country, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.
