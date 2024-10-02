NMDC celebrates double accolades at CSR Journal Excellence Awards and ASSOCHAM Awards 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 30th September 2024: NMDC Ltd. is proud to announce its dual recognition at two prestigious national awards, underscoring its leadership in both corporate social responsibility and sustainable mining practices.

At a ceremony held in Mumbai, NMDC was awarded the 1st Prize at The CSR Journal Excellence Awards 2024 in the category of Women Empowerment and Child Welfare for its flagship program, the Balika Shiksha Yojana. This recognition highlights NMDC’s commitment to empowering communities, particularly women and children in the Bastar region. The program, which sponsors the nursing education of girls from disadvantaged backgrounds, has been a beacon of hope since its inception, with over 500 beneficiaries to date. Through this initiative, NMDC is not only changing lives but also addressing critical healthcare shortages in rural India.

In another proud moment, at the ASSOCHAM Awards 2024 held in Kolkata, NMDC’s focus on sustainability and mining innovation was recognized with two prestigious awards: the Mining Excellence Award for its commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles & Sustainability of the Year, and the Award for Excellence in Mining Innovation and Mineral Development of the Year.

These recognitions at the ASSOCHAM Awards highlight NMDC’s commitment to responsible mining and sustainable growth. By continuously advancing responsible mining practices, NMDC is setting the benchmark for the Iron & Steel industry. The Excellence in Mining Innovation and Mineral Development Award reflects NMDC’s forward-looking approach, positioning the company as a leader in the drive for greener mining solutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Addl. Charge) NMDC, stated, “These awards reflect our enduring commitment to sustainable growth and community welfare. NMDC’s mission is not only to be India’s leading iron ore producer, but to ensure that our success positively impacts society and the environment. Achieving recognition in both CSR and mining innovation proves that we are moving in the right direction - one that aligns with national goals of development and sustainability.”

In its journey towards becoming a 100 MnT company by 2030, NMDC is driven by a single, clear goal: to achieve growth that is both sustainable and inclusive. As India’s largest iron ore producer, NMDC is committed to not only meeting the growing demands of the domestic market but doing so with a focus on environmental conservation, innovation, and social upliftment.

These accolades from both CSR and mining sectors are not isolated achievements; they reflect NMDC’s integrated approach to business. The company’s continued success stems from its belief in doing well in every sphere it operates; whether through responsible mining, innovative technologies, or community-driven initiatives. NMDC’s path is clear - Growth with purpose, rooted in values that align with India’s long-term vision for sustainable development and societal well-being.





