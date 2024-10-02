Mildef Launches Dismounted Soldier Concept Suite At AUSA, Engineered For Excellence In Every Mission

MilDef's suite for dismounted offers uncompromised durability and performance and is built on a range of hardware and software components that are not only rugged and durable but also highly adaptable to meet specific mission requirements. Whether it's extreme temperatures, rough terrains, or high-stress combat scenarios, the MilDef system is designed to serve in those conditions. Developed with input from mission experienced military commanders and soldiers, it's built to meet the demands of the toughest environments.

"Our system integrates with existing or new platforms and technologies, including radios, and other mission-critical systems, offering unit leaders high resolution situational awareness, enhancing coordination and effectiveness on the ground. The system is hardware and software agnostic, allowing for easy integration with any third-party solutions and battle management systems. This adaptability ensures a future-proof system, capable of evolving with technological advancements and changing operational demands," says Fredrik Persson, CTO and Deputy CEO MilDef Group.

Components in the MilDef Dismounted Soldier System suite



Tactical Android Device, the T.A.D. End User Device – Rugged Android device (MIL-STD-810/IP67), 5G and WiFi 6 connectivity, support of multiple ethernet devices, >24h operating time, field replaceable battery, night vision etc.

MilDef DSS HUB - 6-port USB 2.0 HUB with power management, 1 EUD port, 3 PAN ports, 2 power ports, STANAG 4695 / STANAG 4851 / Nett Warrior compliant connectors. OneCIS - Automated and rapid deployment and configuration of operating system, network configuration, applications, and services.

MilDef has substantial experience from delivering tactical system solutions mounted in military platforms. MilDefs Dismounted Soldier System is a natural extension of MilDefs capabilities and offer, as when integrated with GFE (Government Furnished Equipment), existing systems and new technology, it delivers enhanced operational effectiveness and mission success – when and where the stakes are the highest.

AUSA takes place Oct 14-16 Washington DC, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, booth 7941.

