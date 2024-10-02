Brazilian President’S Plane Circles Mexico City For Hours Due To Technical Glitch

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's return flight from Mexico took an unexpected detour on Tuesday night.



The Brazilian Air Force reported that his plane encountered a technical issue after departing Mexico City. This problem forced the aircraft to circle the area for several hours before landing safely.



Lula had visited Mexico to attend the inauguration of President Claudia Sheinbaum earlier that day.



The ceremony marked a historic moment as Sheinbaum became Mexico's first female president. Lula's original plan involved a prompt return to Brasilia following the event.



The presidential plane, a 20-year-old Airbus A319, faced an undisclosed technical challenge after takeoff.







Safety protocols required the aircraft to burn off excess fuel before attempting a landing. This precautionary measure ensured the plane could touch down safely at its departure airport.



Flight tracking website FlightAware showed the plane remained in Mexican airspace for about five hours.



The extended flight time raised concerns and drew attention to the aging presidential aircraft. Nicknamed "Aerolula," this plane has served multiple Brazilian presidents since its purchase in 2004.



Upon landing in Mexico City, Lula was expected to switch to a different aircraft for his journey back to Brazil.



This change of plans ensured the president's safe return while the technical issue was addressed.



The event may prompt discussions about updating Brazil's presidential fleet in the future. Despite the unexpected delay, the core purpose of Lula's visit remained intact.



His attendance at Sheinbaum's inauguration symbolized the strong diplomatic ties between Brazil and Mexico.



The technical hiccup, while inconvenient, did not overshadow the significance of this important regional event.



