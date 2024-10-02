عربي


Five People Were Injured In Russian Air Strike In Derhachi


10/2/2024 3:08:56 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Derhachi, Kharkiv region, five people were injured in the morning of Wednesday, October 2, due to Russian shelling.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on facebook by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

According to him, at 4:10 a.m., the enemy hit with a guided bomb in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. The garages in the cooperative were damaged, but there were no casualties.

The enemy also hit Derhachi with a guided bomb. The garages caught fire. According to emergency medics, five people sustained shrapnel wounds and an acute stress reaction, including a 14-year-old boy.

Read also: Enemy struck at Kharkiv with guided bomb - Terekhov

At the same time, one of the enemy's guided bombs hit the Malodanylivka community at 4:10 a.m. In Cherkasy Lozova, a grass fire was extinguished on an area of 1 hectare. There were no casualties.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian aggressors struck Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb , according to preliminary data.

