UDST Honours Ministry Of Transport As 17Th ICS Concludes

Doha, Qatar: The University of Doha for Science and (UDST) has honoured the of with two rewards recognising its unique partnerships with entities and its unwavering support and sponsorship of the scientific events UDST either organizes or hosts.

In a special ceremony UDST held for its partners, President of UDST Dr. Salem bin Nasser Al Naemi handed over the rewards to MoT's Information Systems Department Director Fatima Mohammad Abulhussain. Several government and private sector officials were in attendance.

The MoT has actively contributed to and sponsored the 17th International Coastal Symposium (ICS2024) UDST hosted late September for the first time in the Middle East.

The MoT believes in the importance of supporting all aspects of collaboration and complementarity with educational institutions to harmonise their outputs with the needs of the transportation industry. The ministry is also eager to reinforce the sector's competitiveness in terms of academic research and studies and enhance the capacity of the specialists.

