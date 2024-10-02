عربي


Transaction In Own Shares


2nd October 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2nd October 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 1st October 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 7,751
Lowest price per share (pence): 669.00
Highest price per share (pence): 675.00
Weighted average price per day (pence): 671.6097

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,134,688 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,134,688 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p)
XLON 671.6097 7,751 669.00 675.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number
01 October 2024 09:18:44 327 674.00 XLON 00301966928TRLO1
01 October 2024 09:18:44 938 673.00 XLON 00301966929TRLO1
01 October 2024 09:18:44 58 674.00 XLON 00301966930TRLO1
01 October 2024 09:18:44 194 674.00 XLON 00301966931TRLO1
01 October 2024 09:18:44 194 674.00 XLON 00301966932TRLO1
01 October 2024 09:57:05 170 674.00 XLON 00301981412TRLO1
01 October 2024 09:57:05 79 674.00 XLON 00301981413TRLO1
01 October 2024 10:22:27 76 674.00 XLON 00301990952TRLO1
01 October 2024 10:22:27 350 673.00 XLON 00301990953TRLO1
01 October 2024 10:24:20 91 673.00 XLON 00301991714TRLO1
01 October 2024 10:54:49 46 675.00 XLON 00302010788TRLO1
01 October 2024 10:54:49 208 675.00 XLON 00302010789TRLO1
01 October 2024 10:54:49 240 675.00 XLON 00302010790TRLO1
01 October 2024 14:44:58 113 674.00 XLON 00302020328TRLO1
01 October 2024 14:44:58 113 674.00 XLON 00302020329TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:12:33 222 672.00 XLON 00302023005TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:12:40 158 671.00 XLON 00302023010TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:12:40 62 671.00 XLON 00302023011TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:48:07 11 669.00 XLON 00302025527TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:48:07 89 669.00 XLON 00302025528TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:48:07 89 669.00 XLON 00302025529TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:48:07 47 669.00 XLON 00302025530TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:48:07 6 669.00 XLON 00302025531TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:48:07 80 669.00 XLON 00302025532TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:48:07 6 669.00 XLON 00302025533TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:48:07 5 669.00 XLON 00302025534TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:48:34 21 669.00 XLON 00302025561TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:48:34 13 669.00 XLON 00302025562TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:49:25 104 669.00 XLON 00302025598TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:49:25 18 669.00 XLON 00302025599TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:50:14 100 669.00 XLON 00302025655TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:50:14 52 669.00 XLON 00302025656TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:51:54 142 669.00 XLON 00302025735TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:53:34 48 669.00 XLON 00302025792TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:53:34 7 669.00 XLON 00302025793TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:53:34 113 669.00 XLON 00302025794TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:55:14 9 669.00 XLON 00302025903TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:55:14 35 669.00 XLON 00302025904TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:55:14 98 669.00 XLON 00302025905TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:56:55 44 669.00 XLON 00302025998TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:56:55 55 669.00 XLON 00302025999TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:56:55 69 669.00 XLON 00302026000TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:58:35 44 669.00 XLON 00302026115TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:58:35 24 669.00 XLON 00302026116TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:58:35 79 669.00 XLON 00302026117TRLO1
01 October 2024 16:05:15 89 669.00 XLON 00302026628TRLO1
01 October 2024 16:05:15 49 669.00 XLON 00302026629TRLO1
01 October 2024 16:06:55 98 669.00 XLON 00302026760TRLO1
01 October 2024 16:10:15 127 669.00 XLON 00302026851TRLO1
01 October 2024 16:10:16 11 669.00 XLON 00302026852TRLO1
01 October 2024 16:10:16 98 669.00 XLON 00302026853TRLO1
01 October 2024 16:10:16 127 669.00 XLON 00302026854TRLO1
01 October 2024 16:10:19 203 669.00 XLON 00302026855TRLO1
01 October 2024 16:10:46 83 670.00 XLON 00302026902TRLO1
01 October 2024 16:10:46 340 670.00 XLON 00302026903TRLO1
01 October 2024 16:10:47 127 669.00 XLON 00302026905TRLO1
01 October 2024 16:10:47 112 669.00 XLON 00302026906TRLO1
01 October 2024 16:25:47 337 673.00 XLON 00302027818TRLO1
01 October 2024 16:25:47 445 672.00 XLON 00302027819TRLO1
01 October 2024 16:25:47 6 671.00 XLON 00302027820TRLO1
01 October 2024 16:25:47 226 671.00 XLON 00302027821TRLO1
01 October 2024 16:25:47 226 671.00 XLON 00302027822TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

