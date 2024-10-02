One Killed, Two Injured After A Vehicle Hits Pedestrians In South Kashmir's Verinag
10/2/2024 2:07:19 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- One person was killed while as two others were injured on Wednesday after a vehicle hit them at the main road Bonagund area of Verinag in Anantnag district of South Kashmir.
Officials told GNS that this morning, an Alto car driven by an unknown person hit three pedestrians at main road Bonagund.
In this incident, one person was killed on the spot while the other two were seriously injured and were shifted to district hospital Anantnag for treatment.
They have been identified as Ghulam Nabi Mir 67 (deceased) son of Gani Mir, Haseena 62 (injured) wife of Ghulam Nabi and Mushtaq Ahmad Mir 46 (Injured) all residents of Chingund Dooru.
Meanwhile police have registered a case in this regard, and the investigation has been taken up.
