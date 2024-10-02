(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai Humanitarian, in collaboration with the UN Resident Coordinator's Office, hosted a high-level session with representatives from countries hosting key humanitarian hubs, including Australia, Cameroon, China, Ghana, Italy, Jordan, Kenya, Malaysia, Panama, Spain, and the UAE as well as leaders from global humanitarian agencies, such as the World Food Programme (WFP), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the United Nations Humanitarian Response Depot (UNHRD), the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Held at the Knowledge & Development Centre of Dubai Humanitarian, the session built on the momentum of the First Conference of Countries Hosting the World's Humanitarian Hubs, held during COP28. The goal was to strengthen cooperation among host nations of humanitarian hubs by utilizing shared resources and platforms like the Humanitarian Logistics Databank, which has been designed to improve coordination by providing real-time data on prepositioned aid, allowing for faster and more efficient crisis response worldwide.

Opening remarks were delivered by Mr. Rashid Al Hamiri, Director of Development and International Cooperation at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, followed by speeches from Her Excellency Ms. Brangre Boll, the United Nations Resident Coordinator for the UAE, and Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian.

Speaking at the event, Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, remarked: 'Our goal is to strengthen cooperation and coordination among countries that host humanitarian hubs by sharing information, best practices, and knowledge. By learning from one another, we can create a more unified and sustainable approach to addressing global humanitarian emergencies, ensuring that aid reaches those in need faster and more efficiently. Together, we aim to build a safety net that guarantees immediate assistance to populations affected by natural disasters, climate change, complex emergencies, and conflicts.'

In her introductory remarks, Her Excellency Ms. Brangre Boll, the UN Resident Coordinator for the UAE addressed the ambassadors of countries hosting humanitarian hubs:“Today's meeting is of utmost importance, as we look to enhance our global response to humanitarian crises further. With the number of people needing humanitarian assistance surpassing 360 million in 2023, driven by the impacts of climate change and conflict, our role has never been more critical. Climate-related disasters are displacing an average of 20 million people annually, while conflicts across the globe have left millions of families without access to basic necessities. Together, with the leadership and support of your countries, we can strengthen coordination, ensure swift responses, and, ultimately, save lives. I look forward to our discussions and advancing our shared commitment to humanity.”

The session concluded with a guided tour of the Dubai Humanitarian's operations, giving participants a first-hand look at the cutting-edge logistics and operational capabilities that support emergency relief efforts worldwide.