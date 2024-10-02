Skanska Builds Data Center In Arizona, USA, For USD 241M, About SEK 2.5 Billion

The project consists of a single-story data center, totalling approximately 22,800 square meters (245,000 square feet).

Work is underway and is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2026.



For further information please contact:

Daniela Arellano, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 213-317-4977

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at .

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4045647

The following files are available for download: