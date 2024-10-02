SMCP - Ida Simonsen Is Appointed As President And CEO Of SMCP North America

Ida Simonsen is appointed as President and CEO of SMCP North America

SMCP Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Ida Simonsen as President and CEO for North America. She will succeed to Paul Griffin who decided to pursue his career outside the Group.

Isabelle Guichot, CEO of SMCP Group , said:“We are thrilled to welcome Ida Simonsen to the SMCP family as President and CEO for North America. Ida's dynamic leadership, extensive expertise, and passion for people make her the perfect fit to lead our North American team. She has a proven track record of successfully navigating transitions and driving growth, and I am confident that she will inspire our teams and help us achieve new milestones in the region. I join the entire SMCP team in wishing her every success in her new role.”

Ida Simonsen as President and CEO of SMCP North America : "I am delighted to join SMCP, a key player in the accessible luxury market in North America. SMCP embodies unique craftsmanship, Parisian elegance, and a modern vision of fashion-values that resonate deeply with me. I am eager to collaborate with the talented teams across the group to continue growing our brands and strengthening their presence in the North American market. I would like to thank Isabelle Guichot and the rest of the SMCP board for the trust they have placed in me as we embark on this exciting new chapter together."

Ida Simonsen brings a wealth of experience to her new role. Most recently, she served as President of the Americas for Stella McCartney for over 12 years, where she played a crucial role in expanding its retail and wholesale presence across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. During her tenure, Ida guided Stella McCartney through significant transitions, including its change of shareholder from Kering to LVMH, and expanded the brand's retail network in the Americas. Prior to her time at Stella McCartney, Ida held leadership positions at Marni, further enhancing her deep knowledge of the US market and the global fashion industry.

