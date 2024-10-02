Several Communities In Sumy Region Cut Off From Electricity After Shahed's Attack
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Shaheds launched by Russian troops struck at critical infrastructure facilities in Shostka district, Sumy region.
The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
According to preliminary data, as a result of the Russian attack, Shostka, Hlukhiv, and Yampil territorial communities were de-energized.
“Anti-aircraft battles continue. Our air defense units are working to destroy enemy weapons,” the statement said.
Emergency and rescue services have begun work to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack, the RMA added.
As reported by Ukrinform, on October 1, a woman was killed and wounded as a result of Russian air strikes on the Esman community in Sumy region.
