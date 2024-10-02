Several Communities In Sumy Region Cut Off From Electricity After Shahed's Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Shaheds launched by Russian struck at critical infrastructure facilities in Shostka district, Sumy region.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on , Ukrinform reports.

According to preliminary data, as a result of the Russian attack, Shostka, Hlukhiv, and Yampil territorial communities were de-energized.

“Anti-aircraft battles continue. Our air defense units are working to destroy enemy weapons,” the statement said.

Ukraine to produce 1.5Mby year-end – PM Shmyhal

Emergency and rescue services have begun work to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack, the RMA added.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 1, a woman was killed and wounded as a result of Russian air strikes on the Esman community in Sumy region.