Transparency, Effective Communication Key To New Gov't Strategy, Says Momani

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Kingdom has established a robust framework for security and stability, guided by Royal directives and comprehensive modernisation efforts, Communication and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani said on Tuesday.

During a press briefing at the Prime Ministry, which focused on recent key Cabinet decisions, Momani said,“Jordan has effectively created a model of security and stability during this phase.”

Monani also noted that since the new government took office nearly two weeks ago, it has been actively engaged in addressing important issues and continuously working on key matters.

Momani also emphasised the prime minister's directives regarding the importance of transparency with the media and enhancing the flow of information.

The minister also highlighted plans to hold regular press conferences and meetings with media representatives to promote more effective communication.

Reiterating that the government's roadmap is shaped by Royal directives and pathways to comprehensive modernisation, Momani also elaborated on the Cabinet's discussions concerning the serious developments in the region, emphasising the urgent need to stop the aggression on Gaza, Lebanon, and the West Bank.

The Cabinet also reiterated the Kingdom's steadfast support for Palestinians in their pursuit of legitimate rights and in addressing the historical injustices they have faced, Momani added.

The minister also highlighted ongoing aid efforts for Gaza and Lebanon, noting that the third aid plane arrived in Lebanon on Tuesday.