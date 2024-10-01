Octane's Medtech Innovation Forum ('OMIF') Presents Latest Innovations In Medical Technology
Date
10/1/2024 11:12:00 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Pharma, healthcare, bioengineering, and medical device executives and professionals are invited to attend the Octane's MedTech Innovation Forum in Irvine, CA. The event will be held from October 8, 2024, through October 9, 2024. The event floor will be graced by eminent dignitaries presenting insights into how technologies such as artificial intelligence and other innovations can shape the future of healthcare.
Why Attend?
Understand the groundbreaking shifts brought about by using innovative technologies in medicine and healthcare
Learn the leaps and advances made in mental health and neuroscience
Find out about space-based pharma manufacturing
Discover innovations in regenerative medicine
See how AI could shape the future of diagnostics and patient care
Josh Makower, M.D, Professor of Medicine & Bioengineering, Director & Cofounder of Stanford Byers Center for Biodesign at Stanford University School of Medicine, Founder & Exec Chairman of...
Read More>>
To learn more, please visit
.
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN01102024000224011066ID1108737486
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.