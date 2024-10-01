Octane's Medtech Innovation Forum ('OMIF') Presents Latest Innovations In Medical Technology

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Pharma, healthcare, bioengineering, and medical device executives and professionals are invited to attend the Octane's MedTech Innovation Forum in Irvine, CA. The event will be held from October 8, 2024, through October 9, 2024. The event floor will be graced by eminent dignitaries presenting insights into how technologies such as artificial intelligence and other innovations can shape the future of healthcare.

Why Attend?



Understand the groundbreaking shifts brought about by using innovative technologies in and healthcare

Learn the leaps and advances made in mental health and neuroscience

Find out about space-based pharma manufacturing

Discover innovations in regenerative medicine See how AI could shape the future of diagnostics and patient care

Josh Makower, M.D, Professor of Medicine & Bioengineering, Director & Cofounder of Stanford Byers Center for Biodesign at Stanford University School of Medicine, Founder & Exec Chairman of...

