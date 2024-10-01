Scores Of Iranian Missiles Hit Israel's Capital Tal Aviv

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): In response to the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, Hassan Nasrallah and Iranian military commanders, Iran on Tuesday night targeted military sites in Israel controlled territories, reports in the Iranian said.

“In response to the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, Hassan Nasrallah and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforushan, we targeted the heart of the occupied territories,” the IRGC said in a statement.

The missile attack was retaliation for different assassinations carried out by the Zionist enemy and the crimes in Palestine and Lebanon, IRNA said citing IRGC statement.

Iran's IRGC warned the Israeli regime of more severe Iranian retaliation in case it responds to the attack.

