Entergy Arkansas Donates Nearly $380,000 To Help Vulnerable Customers This Summer

This summer, Entergy Arkansas provided nearly $380,000 through our"Beat the Heat" efforts, helping our low-income customers and communities stay cool and pay their bills throughout the summer. Through Entergy Arkansas'"Beat the Heat" program, customers received bill payment assistance, fans, efficiency kits, home weatherization and invaluable support from local community partners.

"We are committed to helping our customers manage their energy costs during times of high usage by providing bill payment assistance, energy efficiency products and services and other resources," said Ventrell Thompson, vice president of customer service for Entergy Arkansas.“We understand the financial challenges many of our customers face, and we are here to support them."

For decades, Entergy Arkansas has partnered with local organizations to ease the burden of hot summer temperatures resulting in increased usage and higher energy costs for our most vulnerable customers. Year after year, this collaborative program provides our customers with energy bill assistance, tools and resources, and support during the critical summer months. Through this program the company:



Donated more than $300,000 in funds from Entergy shareholders, employees and customers to The Power to Care program , which provides energy bill assistance to older adults and customers with disabilities.

Provided customers with free access to Single Stop , an online resource that connects households in need with financial assistance and more.

Awarded more than $12,000 in grants to vulnerable customers to provide free resources like electric fans and home weatherization kits.

Donated to local organizations that weatherized homes for customers in need.

Held in-person customer service events in underserved communities, providing customers with assistance and resources to help manage their bills, energy efficiency kits, pro bono legal aid, Kids to College savings accounts and more.

Provided more than 600 free electric fans to help customers beat high temperatures and save on electricity bills throughout the summer. Distributed 70 energy efficiency kits to customers. The kits included money-saving LED lightbulbs, advanced power strips, bathroom faucet aerators and V-seal weatherstripping.

Entergy Arkansas is dedicated to ensuring all customers have access to the resources and support they need to stay safe and comfortable year-round. To learn more about our customer assistance programs, visit .

About Entergy Arkansas

Entergy Arkansas, LLC provides electricity to approximately 730,000 customers in 63 counties. Entergy Arkansas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, a Fortune 500 electric company. Entergy powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. For the latest news from Entergy Arkansas, visit the Newsroom and connect with @EntergyArk on social media.