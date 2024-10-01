SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors Of An Investigation Into Cepton, Inc. (CPTN)
Date
10/1/2024 10:45:49 PM
NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:
To: All Persons or Entities who own
Cepton, Inc ("CPTN" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CPTN ) stock
purchased on or before July 29, 2024 .
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an
investigation
into potential breaches of fiduciary duty by the CPTN board of directors.
To learn more about the action and your rights,
go to :
or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at
[email protected]
or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.
There is no cost or obligation to you .
The CPTN investigation concerns whether the board of directors breached its fiduciary duties owed to the company's stockholders.
Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have
recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders . For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
