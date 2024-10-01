Melbourne Mum Wins 2024 Healthy Food Award For Wholefood Snack Range

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GARDENVALE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Laura Allan, a concerned mother from Melbourne, has taken matters into her own hands when it comes to providing healthy snacks for her children. After being alarmed by the ingredients in many popular kids' snacks, she decided to create her own wholefood range called Isaac's Snacks and now, her efforts have been recognised as Isaac's Snacks has just won the 2024 Healthy Food Award for Best Sweet Snack.Laura Allan, a busy mum of two, was determined to find a healthier alternative to the highly processed and sugar-laden snacks that were readily available in stores. She spent countless hours in her kitchen experimenting with different ingredients until she came up with a range of snacks that were not only delicious but also made with all-natural, wholesome ingredients. Her products contain no refined sugar, no dairy, and no cheap fillers or mystery numbered chemicals.The success of Isaac's Snacks has been remarkable, with the products now being stocked in 900 Woolworths stores across Australia. This achievement is a testament to the growing demand for healthier snack options, especially for children. Isaac's Snacks offers a range of healthy snacks, including biscuits, muesli bars, and fruit bites, all made with real ingredients and no artificial additives.Laura Allan's dedication to providing healthier snack options for children has not gone unnoticed. Winning the 2024 Healthy Food Award for Best Sweet Snack is a significant milestone for Isaac's Snacks and a proud moment for Laura. She hopes that her success will inspire other parents to be more conscious of the ingredients in the snacks they give their children and to make healthier choices.“We are really helping that modern mum who wants to make great choices. She's been busy all day and she just wants something she knows is nutritious and healthy... putting Isaac's Snacks in a lunchbox or as an afterschool snack is at least one decision that she can make with confidence,” Laura said.“Parents can have that trust when they look on the back of a pack and they know exactly what's in it... That kind of trust and transparency is a massive part of Isaac's Snacks".With Isaac's Snacks, parents can now have peace of mind knowing that their children are enjoying delicious snacks made with love and all-natural ingredients.For more information about Isaac's Snacks and where to find them, visit their website at .

