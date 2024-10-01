Frontview REIT, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FrontView REIT, (the "Company" or "FrontView") today announced the pricing of its underwritten initial of 13,200,000 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price of $19.00 per share. In addition, the underwriters of the offering have been granted a 30-day option to purchase from the Company up to 1,980,000 additional shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility and term loan credit facility. Following such uses, the Company expects to use any remaining net proceeds for general business and working capital purposes, including potential future acquisitions.

The Company's common stock is expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October

2, 2024, under the ticker symbol "FVR." The offering is expected to close on October 3, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo Securities, and BofA Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Capital One Securities and CIBC Capital Markets are acting as co-managers.

About FrontView

FrontView is an internally-managed net-lease REIT that acquires, owns and manages primarily outparcel properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. FrontView is differentiated by a "real estate first" investment approach focused on outparcel properties that are in prominent locations with direct frontage on high-traffic roads that are highly visible to consumers.

As of June 30, 2024, FrontView owned a well-diversified portfolio of 278 outparcel properties with direct frontage across 31 U.S. states. FrontView's tenants include service-oriented businesses, such as restaurants, cellular stores, financial institutions, automotive stores and dealers, medical and dental providers, pharmacies, convenience and gas stores, car washes, home improvement stores, grocery stores, professional services as well as general retail tenants.

