[Pangyo Tech] PCNC Leads The Edtech Market With Its Self-Directed Learning Support Reading Service 'TOAPING'

Leveraging Korean cultural content such as K-movies and K-dramas, PCNC aims to extend from K-edu to K-culture through its TOAPING service based on K-books.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PCNC (CEO Duckki Kim), an EdTech startup established in 2018, is well-known for its service brand, 'TOPPING,' which offers various subscription-based services to foster reading habits and improve student literacy. TOAPING allows for self-directed learning and management of learning histories before, during, and after reading, accessible via web and app.The web version of TOAPING is based on a Learning Management System (LMS) that enhances students' learning experiences through online workbooks and video lectures. The app version utilizes big data analysis to provide information on new and popular books and recommends personalized books for individual users.TOAPING primarily targets schools and educational institutions, offering services through annual subscriptions for institutions and monthly subscriptions for individual students. It particularly supports continuous reading and learning activities based on books selected by KBS, helping students develop their critical thinking skills. Additionally, PCNC aims to expand into the global market, focusing on foreign university students and institutions requiring Korean language education.PCNC developed TOAPING to address the problem of declining literacy in Korea, which has the highest drop in text comprehension among OECD countries. This issue is so severe that one in ten middle school students still needs to reach the vocabulary level of an elementary student. TOAPING was specifically developed to form effective reading habits during the crucial 'golden time' for reading interest, including pre-school, early elementary, and middle school.TOAPING's strengths, which differentiate it from other services, include a rapid book exchange cycle and a diversity of books. It also features a book information system and reading community powered by AI and big data and holds metadata for 34,000 books and 40,251 reading quiz items. Based on these unique strengths, over 200 schools and more than 15,000 students use TOAPING to establish a robust cooperative network.PCNC plans to expand into various countries, including Canada, Japan, Germany, and Indonesia. Leveraging Korean cultural content such as K-movies and K-dramas, PCNC aims to extend from K-edu to K-culture through its TOAPING service based on K-books. In this process, PCNC plans to build a Korean language education system based on reading by collaborating with educational institutions, universities, and partners interested in Korean language education and book distribution in each country.The reason for being based in Pangyo is its easy accessibility to Seoul and easy collaboration with big and deep tech companies. Pangyo, home to many companies that can synergize with education, is considered an optimal location for technology development and cooperation. The support programs from the Gyeonggi Economic Science Promotion Agency also play a crucial role in PCNC's growth.PCNC continues to grow with the goal of global expansion. It aspires to lead the EdTech market with innovative services that foster reading habits and improve literacy.Pangyo Techno Valley is a global integrated R&D hub focused on IT, BT, CT, and NT, integrating Research (R), People (P), Information (I), and Trade (T). As Gyeonggi Province's representative innovation cluster, it was established to secure national new growth drivers such as technological innovation, human resource development, job creation, and enhancing international business competitiveness. As of 2023, 1,666 companies employ 78,751 people, and it has positioned itself as the most innovative hub in South Korea, with sales amounting to 167.7 trillion KRW (125.5 billion USD).Furthermore, the Techno Valley Innovation Division of the Gyeonggi-do Business & Science Accelerator (GBSA) holds monthly events such as the Pangyo Evening Meet-Up, Pan-Pan Day, and the Pangyo Startup Investment Exchange“In-Best Pangyo” to maximize the value of Pangyo Techno Valley. They also support the Pangyo Overseas Promotion Program to publicize information about Pangyo's companies, products, and services to domestic and foreign investors and the media, thereby facilitating foreign investment.

