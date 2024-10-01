CGT Global Sponsors Renown Health Foundation's Inaugural Golf Classic To Benefit Conrad Breast Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CGT Global sponsors Renown Health's inaugural Classic, raising funds for the Conrad Breast Center to bring advanced cancer care locally to Reno, NV.

- Cate Spears, CEO of CGT GlobalRENO, NV, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CGT Global , a leader in cell and gene therapy solutions, was proud to announce its sponsorship of Renown Foundation's inaugural Golf Classic held at The Club at ArrowCreek on September 30th. Hall of Fame golfer Annika Sorenstam served as the Honorary Chair –which raised funds for the development of Renown's new Conrad Breast Center , set to open in 2025.“We were proud to sponsor the Golf Classic in support of Renown Health Foundation. As a company dedicated to advancing cancer treatments and cures though innovative healthcare options including cell and gene therapy, CGT Global is honored to help bring these cures one step closer to the community” said Cate Spears.“The new Conrad Breast Center means that the best and latest treatments will soon be available here in Reno. We are so happy to be sponsoring this cause.”Providing support for the opening of Renown's much needed Conrad Breast Center is central to CGT Global's mission of bringing life-saving treatments to local communities. By sponsoring Renown Health Foundation's Inaugural Golf Classic, CGT Global aims to demonstrate its dedication to both scientific advancement and improving patient outcomes.CGT Global and Ms. Spears encourage others to follow this link to help contribute to the expansion of cancer care services in Reno, NV. The Conrad Breast Center, scheduled to open in 2025 at Renown South Meadows Medical Center in Reno, will offer state-of-the-art breast cancer treatments and provide accessible care for local patients.

Sharon Franz

CGT Global

...al

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.