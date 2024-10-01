Peru’S Inflation Cools Below 2%, Marking A Milestone

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru's inflation rate has dropped unexpectedly, reaching its lowest point since 2020. This development could pave the way for further interest rate cuts by the central bank.



Consumer prices in Lima rose by 1.78% in September compared to the previous year. This figure fell below economists' predictions, which averaged 2.09% in a Bloomberg survey.



Peru now boasts the lowest inflation rate among major Latin American economies. It also maintains the region's lowest benchmark interest rate, currently at 5.25%.



The central aims to keep consumer price increases at 2% annually, with a one percentage point margin. This target has been achieved for the first time in nearly four years.



Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen shared the inflation figures ahead of schedule. He expressed optimism about economic growth, suggesting it might exceed expectations if the trend continues.







Peru's economy is rebounding from a recession in 2023. Growth has surpassed projections so far this year. The Finance Ministry anticipates economic expansion could exceed 3.2% in 2024.



The government, led by President Dina Boluarte, has urged the independent central bank to continue easing monetary policy. This push aims to further stimulate economic recovery and growth.



Inflation in Peru has been steadily declining since reaching a post-pandemic peak of 8.8% in June 2022. The recent drop below 2% marks a significant milestone in this downward trend.



The central bank is set to announce its next interest rate decision in the coming week. This decision will be closely watched given the recent inflation data and economic outlook.



Peru's economic performance stands out in the region. Its combination of low inflation and low interest rates creates a unique economic environment among Latin American countries.

