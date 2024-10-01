Saudi Arabia Braces For Wider Budget Deficit As Economic Reforms Accelerate

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Saudi Arabia has revised its fiscal outlook for 2024, projecting a larger budget deficit than initially anticipated. The of Finance now expects a shortfall of SAR118 billion ($31.47 billion), equivalent to 2.9% of GDP.



This figure surpasses the SAR79 billion ($21.07 billion) deficit forecasted in December 2023. The kingdom has adjusted its revenue projections upward to SAR1.24 trillion ($330.67 billion) for 2024.



Government spending estimates have also increased to SAR1.36 trillion ($362.67 billion). These changes reflect Saudi Arabia 's commitment to boosting economic growth and advancing its Vision 2030 plan.



Economic growth forecasts for 2024 have been significantly reduced from 4.4% to 0.8%. This downward revision stems from global economic challenges and reduced oil production.



The non-oil sector, however, continues to show promise, growing by 2.8% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2024. Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan has described the deficit as "intentional" and part of a broader strategy.







The kingdom plans to continue borrowing to finance its budget deficit in the coming years. Saudi Arabia requires oil prices of approximately $96 per barrel to balance its budget.

Economic Diversification in Saudi Arabia

Looking ahead, the government projects budget deficits of 2.3% of GDP in 2025 and 2.9% in 2026. These estimates exceed previous projections, indicating ongoing fiscal challenges.



The kingdom remains focused on attracting foreign direct investment as part of its economic diversification efforts.



In the first half of 2024, FDI inflows reached $9.7 billion, maintaining levels similar to the previous year. Saudi Arabia aims to attract $100 billion in annual FDI by 2030.



This goal aligns with the country's vision to expand its private sector and create new job opportunities. The Saudi government continues to prioritize investments in key sectors to achieve Vision 2030 objectives.



However, this strategy involves increased spending on specific projects and targeted industries. The focus on economic diversification aims to reduce the kingdom's reliance on oil revenues.



Despite the wider deficit projections, Saudi Arabia remains committed to its long-term economic transformation plan.



The government's strategy balances immediate fiscal challenges with investments in future growth. Success will depend on various factors, including global oil market conditions and economic diversification efforts.

