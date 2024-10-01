International Civil Aviation Organization Launches First-Ever Public Art Exhibition At Its Montreal Headquarters Museum

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) MONTREAL, Canada – The International Civil Organization (ICAO) and the Consulate General in Montreal and Permanent Mission to ICAO of the Republic of Korea will jointly inaugurate“Somewhere Out There ,” ICAO's first-ever public art exhibition, on 1 October 2024. This landmark exhibition, hosted at ICAO's newly re-opened Museum at its Montreal headquarters, commemorates eight decades of international air transport's contribution to global peace and prosperity since the organization's founding in 1944.

“The features artists from around the world and invites reflection on our age-old dreams and hopes of travelling to new places and dreaming of the unknown. Each piece of work reflects the artist's unique perspective on aviation and the boundless sky,” remarked Se-Eun An, artist and curator of the exhibition.“We believe that this exhibition, which brings together artists from different cultures, resembles ICAO, where people from all over the world with different languages, cultures, religions, and environments come together to create beautiful harmony.”

“I hope this exhibition will provide not only a chance to reflect upon the achievements of ICAO over the past eight decades, but also to appreciate the Organization's current and future efforts to ensure the continued prosperity of international civil aviation,” remarked Dr Jaewan Lee, ambassador and representative of the Republic of Korea to the ICAO Council.

“This exhibition beautifully captures the spirit of international cooperation that has driven civil aviation for the past 80 years,” said ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano.“We are grateful to the Republic of Korea for their long-standing commitment to ICAO, exemplified by their role in organizing this event. I invite visitors to reflect on how air transport has connected our world and to envision the new horizons ahead.”

Following the VIP opening reception on its first day, the Museum will open its doors to the public from 2 to 31 October 2024, from 10 AM to 4PM weekdays, including a special artists' evening on 10 October from 5 PM to 7 PM. This marks the Museum's eagerly anticipated re-opening, welcoming visitors to explore both ICAO's history and this special exhibition. Admission is free.

