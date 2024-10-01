Cyber Qubits Commits To Secure Our World, Taking Action During Cybersecurity Awareness Month To Reduce Cyber Risks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cybersecurity education as essential for a safe digital future. Cybersecurity Awareness Month emphasizes the importance of daily proactive steps to Secure Our World and protect systems.

Cyber Qubits Logo

Cybersecurity Business Analyst - Opportunity Next Scholarships

Cyber Qubits Announces a Commitment to Secure Our World by Taking Action during Cybersecurity Awareness Month to Reduce Cyber Risk

- Julia Costin, Cyber Qubits COO

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cyber Qubits today announced its commitment to cybersecurity education by participating in the 21st Annual Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Founded in 2004, Cybersecurity Awareness Month, held each October, is the world's foremost initiative aimed at promoting cybersecurity awareness and best practices.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month is a collaborative effort among businesses, government agencies, colleges and universities, associations, nonprofit organizations, tribal communities, and individuals committed to educating others about online safety.

From mobile to connected home devices, technology is deeply intertwined in our lives. Emerging technologies have many great benefits for society but with those new technologies come new opportunities for bad actors to disrupt our online activities at home, school or at work.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month aims to highlight some of the emerging challenges that exist in the world of cybersecurity today and provide straightforward, actionable guidance that anyone can follow to create a safe and secure digital world for themselves and their loved ones.

The theme of Cybersecurity Awareness Month is Secure Our World, which encourages all of us to take four easy steps each day to ensure our online safety:

- Understand the benefits of using a password manager and dispelling existing myths around password manager security and ease of use.

- Turn on multi-factor authentication on personal devices and business networks.

- Recognize and report phishing – still one of the primary threat actions used by cybercriminals today.

- Install updates on a regular basis and turn on automated updates.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month continues to build momentum and impact with the goal of providing everyone with the information they need to stay safe and more secure online. Cyber Qubits is proud to support this critically important online safety awareness and education initiative, led by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the National Cybersecurity Alliance.

About Cyber Qubits

Cyber Qubits is an innovative EdTech company specializing in cybersecurity training and consulting. With a team of seasoned experts boasting extensive experience across various sectors, academia, and workforce development, Cyber Qubits is committed to empowering individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills needed to defend against cyber threats. The company is licensed by the Colorado Department of Higher Education, Division of Private Occupational Schools, ensuring the highest standards of educational excellence.

