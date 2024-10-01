Turkiye Calls For More Countries To Recognize Palestinian State

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Tuesday for more countries to recognize the state of Palestine as a matter of great importance.

"Since Oct. 7 (2023), nine countries have recognized the state of Palestine. We reiterate our call to the countries that have not yet done so to recognize the state of Palestine," Erdogan said during a news with his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb, who is visiting Tأ1⁄4rkiye at Erdogan's invitation.

Erdogan said recognition of the Palestinian state has "great" meaning and importance "in this environment where international organizations responsible for ensuring peace and security are ineffective."

Turkiye has long championed recognition of the state of Palestine, a push that gained more impetus amid Israeli occupation almost year-long offensive on 2 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, which resulted in the killing over 41,000 and injuring over 96,000. (end)

