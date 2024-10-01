Newly Appointed UN Resident Coordinator On Two-Day Visit To BVI

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) TORTOLA, BVI – Newly appointed UN resident coordinator for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Simon Springette is paying a two day visit to the Virgin Islands.

Springette's visit is scheduled for October 1 to 2 and marks a significant step in strengthening collaboration on sustainable development initiatives; will present his credentials to premier Dr Natalio D. Wheatley and engage in discussions on the importance of joint efforts in addressing the Virgin Islands' development challenges.

Premier Wheatley said:“The importance of the incoming Resident Coordinator's visit to the Virgin Islands cannot be understated. His visit aims to deepen the relationship with the United Nations network of institutions to deliver tangible results that will beneficially impact the lives of everyone in the Virgin Islands.”

The UN resident coordinator will engage with the government's Sustainable Development Goals National Coordinating Committee (SDGNCC) to discuss the implementation of the UN Country Implementation Plan (UN CIP) for the Virgin Islands.

The plan serves as the national instrument for implementing the UN Multi-country Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (MSDCF) 2024-2026 which is the main planning and programming instrument for the Caribbean region. A key highlight of Springette's mission will be the official launch of the Working Group on the Development of a Roadmap to Improve Access to Development Finance for Eastern

Caribbean Overseas Territories. This initiative aims to create a strategic framework to enhance access to development finance, addressing critical issues faced by the region.

The ministry of tourism, culture and sustainable development is committed to promoting sustainable development across the Virgin Islands. Through strategic partnerships and innovative policies, the ministry aims to advance economic, social, and cultural sustainability, enhancing the quality of life for all residents.

