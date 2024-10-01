Oil Prices Surge As Iran-Israel Conflict Escalates: Global Markets On Edge

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The global oil experienced significant turbulence on October 1, 2024, following Iran's missile attack on Israel. futures for December delivery rose 2.6% to $73.56 per barrel.



West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for November delivery climbed 2.43% to $69.83 per barrel. During the trading session, prices surged by more than 5% at their peak.



This sudden price increase reflects growing concerns about potential disruptions to Middle Eastern oil supplies. Iran, the world's seventh-largest oil producer, contributes approximately 4% to global oil production.



Any interruption in Iranian oil output could have far-reaching consequences for energy markets worldwide. James Reilly, a senior economist at Capital Economics, emphasized the importance of the conflict's scale.



He noted that a major escalation by Iran risks drawing the United States into the war. Reilly added that Tehran would likely try to avoid such a scenario.







The economist also highlighted the potential impact on global inflation. A 5% increase in oil prices could add about 0.1% to inflation in advanced economies.



However, Reilly believes a much larger and sustained price hike would be necessary to influence central bank policies.



Ritterbusch and Associates, a consulting firm, projected that WTI prices could reach $75 per barrel if Iranian oil supply is reduced. Despite this short-term volatility, the firm anticipates a long-term downward trend in oil prices.

Impact on Global Oil Supply

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC ) is set to discuss the conflict at its upcoming meeting. Robert Yawger, an energy analyst at Mizuho, stated that the situation poses a threat to global oil supply.



This geopolitical tension underscores the vulnerability of global energy supply chains to regional conflicts. It also highlights the delicate balance between oil production and geopolitical events.



In addition, the situation serves as a reminder of the interconnectedness of global energy markets and international politics.



As the conflict unfolds, market observers will closely monitor its impact on oil prices and global economic stability. The potential for further escalation remains a key concern for investors and policymakers alike.



This event emphasizes the need for diversified energy sources and robust contingency plans in an increasingly unpredictable global landscape.

