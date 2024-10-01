LATAM Airlines Soars: $1.4 Billion Bond Offering Marks Post-Bankruptcy Triumph

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) LATAM Group has raised $1.4 billion through a offering, showcasing its remarkable recovery. The Chilean-based airline priced its 2030 bonds at a 7.875% yield on October 1, 2024.



This rate fell below the initial 8% guidance, reflecting strong investor confidence in LATAM's future. The successful offering represents LATAM's first bond issuance since exiting Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November 2022.



Citigroup, Santander, JP Morgan, and Deutsche led the underwriting efforts. LATAM plans to use the funds to refinance existing debts, including $450 million in senior secured bonds due in 2027.



This financial strategy aims to reduce interest expenses and extend LATAM 's debt maturity profile. The airline's improved financial flexibility comes on the heels of strong recent performance.



LATAM reported a net profit of $405.2 million for the first half of 2024, surpassing the previous year by $140.1 million. The second quarter of 2024 proved particularly successful for LATAM, with a net profit of $146 million.







Total operating revenues reached $3.03 billion, while adjusted EBITDAR grew to $619 million. Passenger numbers also increased, with LATAM transporting 19.1 million travelers in Q2 2024 alone.

Strong Recovery and Future Growth

LATAM's recovery has been fueled by robust demand across South America, especially during the high season. Looking ahead, LATAM projects a 12-14% growth in passenger operations for 2024.



This growth is measured in available seat kilometers. The company expects EBITDAR to range between $2.6 billion and $2.9 billion for the year.



In Brazil, a crucial market for the airline, LATAM forecasts 7-9% growth in 2024. The airline has regained its leadership in Brazil 's corporate travel segment, a position it hadn't held since 2015.



This achievement underscores the airline's successful turnaround strategy. LATAM's success story serves as a testament to effective restructuring and strategic planning in the aviation industry.



The airline's ability to overcome financial challenges and emerge stronger has captured the attention of investors and industry observers alike.



In short, as LATAM continues to expand its operations, it remains a key player in the Latin American aviation market.

