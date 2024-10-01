Geopolitical Tensions Drive Dollar’S Modest Rise Amid Middle East Conflict

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The dollar closed slightly higher against the Brazilian real on Tuesday, October 1st. This increase came as global investors sought safer assets due to escalating tensions in the Middle East.



Iran's missile attack on Israel sparked concerns about potential regional conflict expansion. The fear of wider involvement in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict caused oil prices to surge.



Simultaneously, the dollar gained strength against other currencies. Treasury yields also declined as investors prioritized safety in their decisions.



The commercial dollar rose by 0.31% against the real, reaching R$ 5.463 for buying and R$ 5.464 for selling. On the B3 stock exchange, the first-maturity dollar futures contract increased by 0.12% to 5,479.69 points.



Earlier in the day, the dollar briefly dipped against the real. This initial decline reflected the perception that the interest rate difference between Brazil and the United States favored the real.







The Brazilian Central Bank's recent increase in the selic rate further supported this view. However, the U.S. currency soon reversed course and began to strengthen.



News of worsening conditions in the Middle East prompted investors to seek safer assets. The Iranian attack on Israel later confirmed these fears, intensifying the flight to safety.

Geopolitical Tensions and Currency Fluctuations

In Brazil, this risk aversion led to a faster appreciation of the dollar against the real. It also caused a shift in DI rates to positive territory. The spot dollar reached its peak at R$ 5.4794, marking a 0.56% increase.



Thiago Avallone, a foreign exchange specialist at Manchester Investments, explained the market's reaction. He noted that during wartime events, investors tend to seek more protected and secure markets.



This trend often leads to a flight towards the U.S market. After the initial shock of the attack news, the dollar's rise slowed but remained positive against the real.



Experts suggest that lasting impacts on exchange rates will depend on further escalation. The involvement of countries outside the region could prolong these effects.



Felipe Izac, a partner at Nexgen Capital, commented on the situation. He emphasized that geopolitical tension is never positive for markets. Initial reactions often involve exaggerated moves in oil prices, gold, and U.S. Treasury bonds.



Izac warned that a long-term escalation, especially beyond the Middle East, would have negative global consequences. This cautious outlook reflects the broader market sentiment as investors navigate uncertain geopolitical waters.

