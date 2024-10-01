Sunwest Bank Adds Mike Mckean As SVP, Director Of Treasury And Payments

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) McKean Joins Sunwest with Over 25 Years of Experience

SANDY, Utah, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwest is pleased to welcome Mike Mckean as its new SVP, Director of Treasury and Payments. In this role, McKean will lead the banks Deposit growth, payments strategy and sales across multiple states and divisions. Under his direction the Treasury and Relationship teams will provide consultative liquidity and working capital diagnostics to streamline payment processing, improve efficiencies and maximize working capital.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike to the Sunwest Bank team," said Robert Faver, Sunwest Bank EVP, Managing Director of Commercial Banking. "Mike's depth of experience in treasury and payment solutions will provide our clients additional resources unique to Sunwest. Additionally, Mike has worked in industries that we feel complement well our robust product offering."



Prior to joining Sunwest Bank, McKean spent 4 years at Umpqua Bank leading the Treasury sales division and helping to grow sales production from $1MM to over $10MM.

He also spent 8 years at USBank leading the Working Capital Consulting Division as well as 12 years in payments at JPMorganChase.

He has extensive experience in payments and payments automation including payables and receivables management, commercial card, faster payments and working capital management.

McKean started his career at First USA/Paymentech helping to launch the industry's first internet based commercial card reporting solution.

McKean attended Weber State University and University of Phoenix studying Business Administration. He is a member of the Board of Directors for Wespay, an innovative payments association dedicated to guiding members through the ever-changing payments industry with education, information, advisory and advocacy services. Mike also served as an elected official for Plain City Utah as City Councilman. He is a lifetime Utahn and resides in Northern Utah with his wife Tammy and 4 children.

"I am thrilled to be a part of an entrepreneurial business bank that provides excellent service to entrepreneurs and businesses," said Mike McKean, Sunwest Bank SVP, Director of Treasury and Payments. "Sunwest is a leader in Technology and payments integration combined with a seasoned and talented relationship team that knows how to maximize a business's working capital. It is refreshing to be a part of a bank built by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs."

To learn more about Sunwest Bank, visit .

About Sunwest Bank

Founded in 1969, Sunwest Bank is a privately held commercial bank with more than $3.0 Billion in assets. Headquartered in Sandy, UT, with operations in California, Arizona, Idaho, Utah, and Florida; Sunwest is an entrepreneurial business bank with a long tradition of providing excellent service to entrepreneurs, privately held corporations, family offices, small-medium sized business and real estate developers throughout the Western United States. Sunwest Bank is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

SOURCE Sunwest Bank

