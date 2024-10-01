CAE Awarded Contract From Skyalyne To Support Canada's Future Aircrew Training (Fact) Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MONTREAL, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CAE announced today that it has signed a 25-year sub-contract valued at approximately $1.7 billion from SkyAlyne, a joint venture between CAE and KF Aerospace, to provide the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) with modern, state-of-the-art pilot training.

As a major subcontractor to the Future Air Crew Training (FAcT) program, CAE will deliver over the course of the contract term comprehensive aircrew training including live flying, simulation, and ground school training. This will extend CAE's long-standing presence at 15 Wing Moose Jaw where CAE currently operates the NATO Flying Training in Canada (NFTC) program.

As part of this sub-contract, CAE will initially develop and deliver a range of simulators and training devices to be installed in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan and at Southport, Manitoba for the various aircraft fleets being procured for the RCAF under the FAcT program. These training devices are expected to be delivered over the next 5 years.

In addition to this initial approximately $1.7 billion sub-contract, CAE is also expected to sign a follow-on order in the near term involving sustainment-related in-service support services.



"The FAcT program launches a new era in Canadian military aircrew training, and CAE is proud to be delivering advanced products and services that will enable the most extensive training system recapitalization ever undertaken by the RCAF," said Marc Parent, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer. "For more than 75 years, CAE has put the readiness and safety of military pilots and service members at the forefront of its training and simulation development. With FAcT, our priority will be to ensure the RCAF has the depth and the technical advantage it needs to support the mission readiness of Canada's next generation of military personnel."

SkyAlyne unites leading Canadian defence and aviation companies, CAE and KF Aerospace, in a joint venture designed to provide the RCAF with turnkey training operations delivered by a single provider. The partnership combines the expertise of both organizations' highly successful and longstanding RCAF pilot training programs, while expanding training capabilities for Air Combat System Officers (ACSO) and Airborne Electronic Sensor Operators (AES Op) under an innovative and cost-effective single schoolhouse model for aircrew training.

"As the world we live in continues to change and evolve, the RCAF needs the most capable and well-trained aircrew that can excel in challenging and dynamic global environments. Together with partners like CAE, SkyAlyne is providing the RCAF with a world-leading training system that will set a new standard," explained Kevin Lemke, General Manager of SkyAlyne. "The team supporting SkyAlyne includes leaders from coast-to-coast-to-coast and the personnel at CAE are among the best of the best. CAE's contributions to the FAcT program will be immense."

For nearly a quarter of a century, CAE has provided best-in-class pilot training trusted by the RCAF at 15 Wing Moose Jaw as part of the NFTC program. CAE is proud to continue this legacy of excellence and to participate in the overall delivery of the transformative FAcT program as Canada's premiere military training partner.

About CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying software-based simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security forces to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with approximately 13,000 employees in more than 240 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents more than 75 years of industry firsts-the highest-fidelity flight and mission simulators as well as training programs powered by digital technologies.

About SkyAlyne: The Future of Aircrew Training

SkyAlyne is the Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) program provider for the Royal Canadian Air Force. SkyAlyne is a team of defence, training, simulation, and aviation industry experts assembled from across Canada, working to prepare the next generation of RCAF pilots and aircrew. SkyAlyne was formed in 2018 as a partnership between CAE and KF Aerospace, two Canadian aviation, training, and defence leaders. The partnership was built to jointly answer the call for the Government of Canada's FAcT program. In 2023 SkyAlyne was named the preferred bidder, and in 2024, was officially contracted to deliver the FAcT program. Website

About Future Aircrew Training (FAcT)

The Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) Program combines Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) pilot and aircrew training. Website

