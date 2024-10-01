Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month Announcement: Parent Heart Watch Launches 1St National Youth Heart Screening Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Martha Lopez-AndersonORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- October is National Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month and to raise awareness about the 23,000 children and young adults lost each year to sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), Parent Heart Watch is announcing the first ever National Youth Heart Screening Day , taking place on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at community sites across the country.Martha Lopez-Anderson, Executive Director of Parent Heart Watch, and a parent who lost her own child to sudden cardiac arrest just a month after a well-child checkup, emphasizes the importance of early detection.“One in 300 youth has an undetected heart condition that puts them at risk for sudden cardiac arrest or death. Early screening with a simple electrocardiogram (ECG) can prevent these tragedies,” said Lopez-Anderson.“National Youth Heart Screening Day is a call to action for Every Kid. Every Heart. to be screened for heart-related issues.”Across 17 states, 26 organizations will offer free heart screenings for children and young adults ages 12 to 24. These screenings aim to educate the public about warning signs, family heart history and risk factors that are often missed or misdiagnosed.The initiative highlights the critical role of comprehensive early detection screenings in identifying youth at risk for SCA and the importance of being prepared to recognize and respond to cardiac emergencies by learning CPR and how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED).Screenings on National Youth Heart Screening Day include, but are not limited to, non-invasive electrocardiogram (ECG) interpreted by physicians proficient in the interpretation of ECG in the population being screened, and hands-only CPR and AED use demonstrations. Local screening registration opens November 1. For a list of participating organizations and to learn more about SCA in children and young adults, visitParent Heart Watch (PHW) is the national organization solely dedicated to protecting children and young adults from sudden cardiac arrest and preventable sudden cardiac death by educating and advocating for change. PHW together with member organizations, medical professionals and advocates across 40 states have provided preventive heart screenings to 1,145,513 youth, trained 835,756 adults and youth in CPR and AED use, also provided 11,697 AEDs to youth-serving organizations.

