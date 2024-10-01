HONORING CALIFORNIA FIRE HEROES: CALIFORNIA FIRE FOUNDATION CELEBRATES OCTOBER FIREFIGHTER APPRECIATION MONTH

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) . Oral History Project to Honor Firefighters Across California

. Annual California Firefighters Memorial Ceremony at State Capitol on October 12

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024

The California Fire Foundation ( ) a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting fallen firefighters, their families, and the communities they serve, is proud to announce October as California Firefighter Appreciation Month (FFAM), in partnership with the state legislature .

As California endures another intense fire season, with over 1 million acres burned and major incidents like the Park Fire in Butte County, the Borel Fire in Kern County, the Foundation is providing critical support to those affected. This season alone, the Foundation distributed over $453,000 in aid to fire victims, assisted with San Diego's January flood recovery, and awarded grants to fire departments. Recognizing and honoring firefighters is more important than ever.

Several key initiatives will take center stage during Firefighter Appreciation Month. The Foundation's DISASTER RELIEF program offers $250 cash cards to survivors to meet immediate needs following a disaster. Additionally, the Firefighters on Your Side public safety campaign promotes fire safety and preparedness. A significant component of the month's activities is the annual California Firefighters Memorial Ceremony in Sacramento, which honors those who have lost their lives in the line of duty. The Memorial Wall, which currently bears the names of over 1,500 fallen heroes, has reached capacity and needs expansion to accommodate future names.

Limited-Edition Memorial Expansion Challenge Coin

To support the expansion of the Memorial Wall, the Foundation has launched a limited-edition Memorial Expansion Challenge Coin . For a $125 donation, supporters will receive this commemorative coin, which honors the ultimate sacrifices made by firefighters. Funds from this campaign will help expand the Wall to honor future generations. Each coin can be kept as a keepsake or planted at the Memorial Wall in Capitol Park.

Oral History Project: Share Your Stories

The Foundation has launched an Oral History Project to preserve the stories and memories of fallen firefighters. If you have a personal story about a firefighter, you are encouraged to leave a voicemail at 916-883-3580. These stories will serve as a lasting tribute to the lives and sacrifices of California's fire heroes.

California Firefighters Memorial Day – October 12

The annual California Firefighters Memorial Ceremony will be held on Saturday, October 12, at State Capitol Park in Sacramento. This year, 36 fallen firefighters will be honored with their names inscribed on the Memorial Wall. The ceremony will feature a procession of uniformed firefighters, tributes to the fallen, and the presentation of U.S. flags to their families.

Other Ways to Support:



Fundraise: Encourage businesses and individuals to make tax-deductible donations at CAFireFoundation .

Thank a Firefighter:

Show appreciation for firefighters on social media using hashtags #thankafirefighter, #FFAppreciationMonth, and #CAFireFoundation. Donate: Make a tax-deductible donation to support disaster relief and honor fallen heroes at CAFireFoundation .

Preparing for Wildfires

The Foundation invites residents to prepare for wildfires and natural disasters by visiting FirefightersOnYourSide . The site provides multilingual resources, including:



PSAs on creating a "5-Minute Plan" and pre-packing essentials.

Printable checklists. Guides on preventing and escaping house fires.

For more information and or do donate, visit and follow the Foundation on social media @CAFireFound on Facebook , X , YouTube , and Instagram .

About the California Fire Foundation

The California Fire Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, provides emotional and financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters, firefighters, and the communities they protect.

Formed in 1987 by California Professional Firefighters, the California Fire Foundation's mission includes survivor and victim assistance programs and a range of community initiatives.

Media Contact: DeeDee Garcia, CA Fire Foundation; (916) 906-3412; [email protected]

SOURCE California Fire Foundation

