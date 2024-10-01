MAA Announces Date Of Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release, Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GERMANTOWN, Tenn., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAA (NYSE: MAA )

announced today that the Company expects to release its third quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, after close and will hold a call on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. During the conference call, company officers will review third quarter 2024 performance and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The conference call-in number is (800) 715-9871 (Domestic) or +1 (646) 307-1963 (International).

A replay of the conference call will be available from October 31, 2024 through November 14, 2024 by dialing (800) 770-2030 (Domestic) or +1 (609) 800-9909 (International) and using Conference ID 5215035.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the "For Investors" page of the Company's website at

and an audio archive of the call will be posted on the Company's website following the call's conclusion.

About MAA

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

For further details, please refer to

or contact Investor Relations at [email protected] .

