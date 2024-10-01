Select Medical Holdings Corporation To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results On Thursday, October 31, 2024
MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Holdings Corporation ("Select Medical") (NYSE:
SEM ), will release the financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024 on Thursday, October 31, 2024 after the market closes.
Select Medical will host a conference call regarding its third quarter results, as well as its business outlook, on Friday, November 1, 2024, at 9:00am ET. The conference call will be a live webcast and can be accessed at via this earnings Call Webcast LINK or via link at Select Medical Holdings Corporation's website at . A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call through the same link.
For listeners wishing to dial-in via telephone, or participate in the question and answer session, you may pre-register for the call at Select Medical Earnings Call Registration to obtain your dial-in number and unique passcode for the call.
Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in
the United States
based on the number of facilities.
Select Medical's reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, the rehabilitation hospital segment, the outpatient rehabilitation segment, and the Concentra segment. As of June 30, 2024, Select Medical operated 107 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 33 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, 1,925 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 39 states and the
District of Columbia, 547 occupational health centers in 41 states, and 154 onsite clinics at employer worksites. At June 30, 2024, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the
District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at
.
Investor inquiries:
Joel T. Veit
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
717-972-1100
[email protected]
SOURCE Select Medical Holdings Corporation
