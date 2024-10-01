Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Announces Date For 2024 Third Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Outdoor Holdings, (NYSE:

CCO ) (the "Company") will release 2024 third quarter results

before the opens on Thursday, October 31, 2024, by 7:00 a.m.

and will host a call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call number is 866-424-3432 (United States callers) or +1 215-268-9862

(international callers). A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website ( href="" rel="nofollow" clearchanne ). The related earnings materials, including reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures, will be available on the "Financial Info" section of the Company's website by 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A replay of the webcast will be available after the live conference call on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website.



About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO ) is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using our medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month.

