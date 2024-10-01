(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meta Platforms, (NASDAQ: META ) announced today that the company's third quarter 2024 results will be released after close on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

Meta will host a call to discuss its results at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET the same day. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Meta Investor Relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" f , along with the company's press release, financial tables, and slide presentation.

Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website. Transcripts of conference calls with publishing equity research analysts held on October 30, 2024 will also be posted to my the href="" rel="nofollow" f website.



Disclosure Information

Meta uses the href="" rel="nofollow" f and href="" rel="nofollow" fb/news websites as well as Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Page (facebook/zuck ), Instagram account (instagram/zuck ) and Threads profile (threads/zuck ) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Meta

Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology.

Contacts

Investors:

Kenneth Dorell

[email protected] / href="" rel="nofollow" f



Press:

Ryan Moore

[email protected] / href="" rel="nofollow" fb/news



SOURCE Meta

