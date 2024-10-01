MIMEDX Showcases Leading Allograft Portfolio And Its Latest Scientific And Clinical Evidence At SAWC Fall

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to Sponsor Lunch Symposium and Hands-On Skills Lab



Featuring Seven Accepted Posters, Further Expanding Its Best-In-Class Portfolio of Clinical and Scientific Research

MARIETTA, Ga., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the“Company”) today announced its schedule for the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall meeting taking place October 2-5 in Las Vegas, NV. SAWC Fall is the largest gathering of advanced wound care and healthcare professionals and serves as an educational forum to connect with this global community.

“Our research and clinical teams have continued to extend our leadership in expanding the understanding of placental tissue's unique characteristics and potential clinical benefits,” said Dr. John R. Harper, Ph.D., MIMEDX Chief Scientific Officer.“At SAWC this year, we are proud to once again highlight new research on our product portfolio in two areas that are key to the wound healing cascade, namely inflammation and epithelialization. We continue striving to lead the field in scientific publications and Level I clinical data. In addition, we are excited to connect with attendees with valuable sessions, including a hands-on skills lab that will provide a deep dive into innovative treatment techniques.”

In addition to the events highlighted below, MIMEDX sales representatives and medical science liaisons will be onsite during exhibit hall hours at booth 511 to discuss the latest product news and clinical information.

Sponsored Lunch Symposium

Wound Care Evolution: Patients Change, Practices Change, Payors Change: Providers Adapt

Date/Time: Thursday, October 3 / 11:40 a.m. – 1:10 p.m. PDT

Faculty: Ehab Sorial, MD, FACS; Naz Wahab, MD, FAAFP, FAPWCA; Dorothy Kurtz Phelan, DPM, D.BFAS, FACFAS; Allyn Forsyth, PhD

Description: This symposium will cover the rapidly changing landscape of wound care, particularly around the use and reimbursement of skin substitutes. As patient populations shift and treatment methodologies evolve, healthcare professionals must stay ahead of the curve to provide optimal care.

Hands-On Skills Lab (CME-Eligible)

Overcoming Challenges in Assessing and Managing Lower Extremity Wounds: Hands-On Workshop

Date/Time: Thursday, October 3 / 1:20 p.m. – 4:40 p.m. PDT

Moderator: Pamela Scarborough, PT, DPT, CWS, FAAWC

MIMEDX Presenter: Randall Spencer

Description: This hands-on workshop will explore innovative treatment techniques for the most common lower extremity wounds. Attendees will engage in experiential learning through product demonstrations of debridement technologies, compression therapy, negative pressure wound therapy, skin substitutes, and more.

Accepted Poster Presentations

The Company is pleased to announce that seven clinical and scientific posters have been accepted and will be on display in the poster hall.

Clinical Research



Chronic Pressure Injuries: More than Taking the Pressure off with Lyophilized Human Amnion/Chorion Membrane

Dehydrated Human Amnion Chorion Membrane for Reconstruction of Cutaneous Defects Following Mohs Surgery: A Propensity Score-Matched Comparative Cost-Effectiveness Analysis

Survey of Patients with Hard-to-Heal Wounds

The Impacts of Medicaid Status on Venous Leg Ulcer Outcomes Pyoderma Gangrenosum: A Light at the End of the Tunnel for an Orphan Disease: Dehydrated Human Amnion/Chorion Membrane



Scientific Research



Lyophilized Human Amnionic Membrane Modulates the Macrophage Response During Wound Healing Tri-Layer Amniotic Membrane Allografts Promotes Re-Epithelialization In Vitro via cJUN Mediated Mechanism

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX is dedicated to providing a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company's vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit .

Contact:

Matt Notarianni

Investor Relations

470-304-7291

...