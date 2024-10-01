NIIMBL Is Accepting Applications For The 2025 Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEWARK, Del., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute for Innovation in Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) is pleased to announce student applications for the 2025 NIIMBL eXperience are now open. Students can apply to one of seven unique programs hosted by NIIMBL members across the country:



Albany College of Pharmacy and Sciences (ACPHS) (New York)

Biomanufacturing Training Center at North Carolina State University

Puerto Rico Science, Technology, and Research Trust

Purdue University (Indiana)

Santa Clara University (California)

University of Houston (Texas) The Wistar Institute (Pennsylvania)

The NIIMBL eXperience program is an all-expenses-paid biopharmaceutical manufacturing immersion program for university and community college students who have completed their first or second year of study. The program strives to diversify the school-to-industry pipeline by introducing students to the biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry.

"Over the last two summers, we have expanded our successful NIIMBL eXperience program to a national model, allowing us to make a greater impact and reach more students across the country," said John Balchunas, NIIMBL Workforce Development Director. "We are thrilled the program has grown to include even more locations in 2025," added Balchunas.

Participating students will visit leading biopharma companies, tour manufacturing facilities, and receive hands-on introductions to state-of-the-art equipment. They also will become familiar with the types of organizations in the biopharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem and the role they play in bringing life-saving treatments to patients. Students are encouraged to apply to the region that best aligns with their residence. Academic organizations are also encouraged to share this application process with students in their network.

"I really enjoyed every session of the NIIMBL eXperience, and I'm so grateful to have been a part of this. This is all so important to me because I don't have access to a lot of these opportunities at my school. I'm so grateful for this. Thank you so much," 2024 NIIMBL eXperience participant.

"Learning about all these biopharmaceutical companies was really helpful for me to get exposure of what STEM fields are out there and how we can make a difference in the world," 2023 NIIMBL eXperience participant.

In June 2024, NIIMBL issued a Request for Applications seeking applications from NIIMBL members to host the NIIMBL eXperience in their region. NIIMBL awarded approximately $600k in funding to launch the 2025 NIIMBL eXperience program in seven locations across the United States. Since the program's inception, the NIIMBL eXperience has introduced 135 students from 88 academic institutions to the variety of career paths in the growing biopharmaceutical industry.

Visit NIIMBL to learn more about the NIIMBL eXperience program and to apply for the 2025 cohort. The application period closes February 7, 2025.

*All funding is subject to project agreement negotiations.

About NIIMBL

The National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) is a public-private partnership whose mission is to accelerate biopharmaceutical innovation, support the development of standards that enable more efficient and rapid manufacturing capabilities, and educate and train a world-leading biopharmaceutical manufacturing workforce, fundamentally advancing U.S. competitiveness in this industry. NIIMBL is part of Manufacturing USA®, a diverse network of federally sponsored manufacturing innovation institutes, and is funded through a cooperative agreement with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the U.S. Department of Commerce with significant additional support from its members.

