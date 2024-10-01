Governor Katie Hobbs Proclaims October 5Th As Boyce Thompson Arboretum Day

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Arizona Honors State's First

Non-Profit Research Institution

SUPERIOR, Ariz., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Boyce Thompson Arboretum is proud to announce that Governor Katie Hobbs has issued a proclamation declaring October 5th as "Boyce Thompson Arboretum Day" in Arizona, in recognition of the Arboretum's immense contributions to the study, conservation, and appreciation of desert plants.

Originally founded in 1924, Boyce Thompson Arboretum became Arizona's first non-profit research institution on October 5, 1927. For a century, it has built a reputation as a leader in research, education, and conservation, advancing the understanding and preservation of desert ecosystems.

The proclamation, signed by Governor Hobbs, highlights the Arboretum's 100 years of service to research, education, and conservation. It states, in part:

"Whereas through its commitment to research, education, and conservation, the Boyce Thompson Arboretum has become a cherished jewel of the state, attracting visitors, scientists, and nature enthusiasts from across the globe..."

"We are honored to receive this proclamation from Governor Hobbs," said Kim Gray, Executive Director of Boyce Thompson Arboretum. "This recognition speaks to the legacy of 100 years of work by staff, scientists, volunteers, and our supporters, and reinforces our commitment to the conservation of desert plants and the education of future generations."

About Boyce Thompson Arboretum

Boyce Thompson Arboretum, Arizona's oldest and largest botanical garden, is managed by the nonprofit Boyce Thompson Southwestern Arboretum 501(c)(3). The 372-acre facility has five miles of paths and trails through plant exhibits from eleven of the world's deserts, a native riparian habitat, and colorful specialty gardens. Find

more information at btarboretum.

Media Contact:

Sharon Elliott

Director of Marketing and Communications

(520) 689-4567

[email protected]

SOURCE Boyce Thompson Arboretum

